Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 226
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I think it is correct to sell or buy both, if the currency in front of USD. Or am I confused?
It's been quite some time now that I've outlined such a strategy:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/439
Align your developments with the article..., might help.....
and if it's in the legs of the spread, how's this one?
USD CAD buy - usdchf sell? or vice versa? because the currency is quoted - i.e. after USD.....
I have already written probably 25 times that you do not need to buy or sell two pairs - you are trading a cross, that's what you need to buy: one spread, one swap.
I have already written probably 25 times that you don't need to buy or sell two pairs - you are trading a cross, so you should buy it: one spread, one swap.
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Buying the cross = -59 pips
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Selling/buying through one currency = -58 pips.
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Use practical calculations rather than theory from obscure forums to avoid arguments
At the same time, cross trading is easier in terms of volume selection, the volume is tied to the volatility of the pair and the cost of a pip.
BUT ...
Plus trading on two pairs, it is one of the varieties of pair trading.
If the price continues to run away and there is the next good signal, you can close one leg of the plus leg, and the minus leg will go into a reversal and get profit faster than leaving two legs.
There are several systems with pairs, I know three, two of them are described in the following section
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Buy cross = -59 pips
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Selling/buying through one currency = -58 points (virtual calculation error)
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To avoid arguing, use practical calculations, not theory from obscure forums
At the same time, trading cross is easier in terms of volume selection, volume is tied to the volatility of the pair and the cost of a point.
BUT ...
The upside of trading two pairs is that it is one of a kind of pairing.
If the price continues to run away and there is the next good signal, then one plus leg can be closed, and the minus leg will go into a reversal and get a profit faster than leaving two legs.
With pairs there are several systems, I know three, two of them are described
I found this - so I don't have to count it myself - here - maybe someone knows - which leg to sell - which one to buy?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page237#comment_3220722
I have already written probably 25 times that you do not need to buy or sell two pairs - you are trading a cross, that's what you need to buy: one spread, one swap
Yes. Indeed. Opps. Here - "single", i.e. on the cross. But on ind spread signals:
CADCHF is one currency pair. There is no second one.
Either work "singly" to sell this pair, or by such paired futures inputs SELL 6CH3 - BUY 6SH3 = 1:1.