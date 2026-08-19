Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 238
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Class.
By the way, in what programme was drawing done?
The "funny pictures" were drawn in OpenOffice :-)
just an illustration for the sake of sharing a thought and a notebook (it was said about publication instead of notebook).
In general, for drawing graphs for yourself favourite are used :
- LabPlot https://sourceforge.net/projects/labplot/ is when not quite real-time but need actual data. It works with streams but not very fast
- "trophy" OriginPro - extremely rare cases when it is necessary to analyse data in detail, everything is good there, but without fanaticism - still "trophy".
- PlotJuggler.io - dense real-time up to arbitrage. Not many features, but it draws quickly with high resolution.
- Influx and Graphana - this is when everything is more or less established and (potentially) went into production.
Data is either stored in databases or translated. Both are DLLs
MQL rarely...:-) to move a mountain of code, you have to overcome yourself.
MQL looks like this so far:
the "borax" is right in the eye.... In this slice, you can just see it clearly: the curls are twisted just like that. It can't be otherwise.
"funny pictures" were drawn in OpenOffice :-)
just an illustration for the sake of sharing a thought and a notebook (it was said about publication instead of notebook).
In general, for drawing graphs for yourself favourite are used :
- LabPlot https://sourceforge.net/projects/labplot/ is when not quite real-time but need actual data. It works with streams, but not very fast
- "trophy" OriginPro - extremely rare cases when it is necessary to analyse data in detail, everything is good there, but without fanaticism - still "trophy".
- PlotJuggler.io - dense real-time up to arbitrage. Not many features, but it draws quickly with high resolution
- Influx and Graphana - when everything is more or less established and (potentially) went into production.
Data is either stored in databases or translated. Both are DLLs
MQL rarely...:-) to move a mountain of code, you have to overcome yourself.
MQL looks like this so far:
the "scroll" is right in the eye ... In this slice, you can just see it clearly: the curls are twisted just like that. It can't be otherwise.
Dunkeshawn.
Dunkeshawn.
Speaking of work tools :
healthy person calculator - https://calcpad.eu
don't consider it an advertisement - it's just awesome, it's not a pity to donate :-) you can quickly calculate and draw. Without notebooks Python, R, Julia
"funny pictures" were drawn in OpenOffice :-)
just an illustration for the sake of sharing a thought and a notebook (it was said about publication instead of notebook).
In general, for drawing graphs for yourself favourite are used :
- LabPlot https://sourceforge.net/projects/labplot/ is when not quite real-time but need actual data. It works with streams, but not very fast
- "trophy" OriginPro - extremely rare cases when it is necessary to analyse data in detail, everything is good there, but without fanaticism - still "trophy".
- PlotJuggler.io - dense real-time up to arbitrage. Not many features, but it draws quickly with high resolution
- Influx and Graphana - when everything is more or less established and (potentially) went into production.
Data is either stored in databases or translated. Both are DLLs
MQL rarely...:-) to move a mountain of code, you have to overcome yourself.
MQL looks like this so far:
the "scroll" is right in the eye ... In this slice, you can just see it clearly: the curls are twisted just like that. It can't be otherwise.
I just wanted to write about it ;)
Just a few more fun pictures,
just special points.
for all those who want to complain about "fantasies" - it's just an illustration of the geometric interpretation of pair trading.
and now what makes the funny pictures especially funny: who noticed the discrepancy ?
Just a little more fun pictures,
just special points
to all those who want to complain about "fantasies" - this is just an illustration of the geometric interpretation of pairwise trading
and now what makes funny pictures especially funny: who noticed the discrepancy ?
Maybe not rot, a root ?
No, it's not a typo, it's rot, from the word rotate.
Just a little more fun pictures,
just special points
to all those who want to complain about "fantasies" - this is just an illustration of the geometric interpretation of pairwise trading
and now what makes funny pictures especially funny: who noticed the discrepancy ?
Just a little more fun pictures,
just special points
to all those who want to complain about "fantasies" - this is just an illustration of the geometric interpretation of pairwise trading
and now what makes funny pictures especially funny: who noticed the discrepancy ?
it seems that few people noticed it, and those who did or knew it decided to keep silent :-)
in EURUSD/GBPUSD space, the distance between points (modulus of profit/loss when moving from one point to another) d( A(xa,ya) B(xb,yb) ) = |xa-xb| + |ya-yb| and there are many shortest routes.
To make everything flat Euclidean and you can measure distances with a ruler, angles with a protractor, and distances are sqrt((xa-xb)^2+(ya-yb)^2) and the shortest line is the only line.
it should be radically transformed :-) take the roots of EURUSD and GBPUSD.
then the chart will become a familiar chart, ellipses, tangents and angles will appear.... (otherwise you need a strong inward degree to see and draw them).
it seems that few people noticed, and those who noticed or knew decided to keep silent :-)
in EURUSD/GBPUSD space, the distance between points (modulus of profit/loss when moving from one point to another) d( A(xa,ya) B(xb,yb) ) = |xa-xb| + |ya-yb| and there are many shortest routes.
to make everything flat Euclidean and you could measure distances with a ruler, angles with a protractor, and distances were sqrt((xa-xb)^2+(ya-yb)^2) and the shortest line was the only line.
this needs a radical transformation :-) take the roots of EURUSD and GBPUSD.
then the chart will become a familiar chart, ellipses, tangents and angles will appear.... (otherwise you need a strong inward degree to see and draw them).