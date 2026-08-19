Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 233
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500% passed, currently 4 pairs (basketball) in trade.
From pair trading, moved into Rena's triangles and further into Michael's Kvadrats
You can make a lot of money on a signal (a good one). Perhaps more than on trading itself.
What is the monitoring on the fly swatter for?
You can make a lot of money on a signal (a good one). Perhaps more than on trading itself.
What is the monitoring on the fly swatter for?
It is personal, it is easier for me to track indicators.
500% passed, currently 4 pairs (basketball) in trade.
That's not the limit.
Just don't get greedy.
500% passed, currently 4 pairs (basketball) in trade.
found your pair of trades.
(don't think bad, just dabbling because I'm bored)
found your couple of deals
(no offence intended, just dabbling as I'm bored)
I'm not sorry =)
found your couple of deals.
(no offence intended, just dabbling as I'm bored)
AUDCAD trade, only with double spread.
What else did you find?
AUDCAD trade, with double spread only.
What else you got?
It's trading pretty well.
For a signal, it's perfect.
First of all, nothing secret, classic arbitrage.
I might do it. I did the preliminary preparations yesterday.
and I found confirmation of his trades.
You can trade cross, you can trade two pairs, you can trade all three.
really, it's the same thing
I'm not sorry =)
Shall we synchronise our watches?
synchronise our watches?
Your demko-zento (not to say worse) measure, as understood by kandinsky: