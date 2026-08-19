Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 225
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Well, he gave a prediction, but he didn't give a time frame. Let it go down now.
But at some point it will go up.
Maybe in a week or a month, but it will definitely go up, since the Prophet said so.
)))
Bli-i-i-i-ing, exactly! Only this should be the end of offtopic here, so I kindly ask moderators to move the last posts about trilliarder to the topic "Interesting and humour".
Regards, Vladimir.
Colleagues - I am a bit confused about the trading directions - I will explain now - here are three pairs CADCHF - cross. The spread chart is set on it.
If for example on the divergence - lines of the second indicator (in the centre) in the additional window, if CADCHF to enter in the up side - it means which to sell - legs - spread - which to buy:
USDCAD buy - USDCHF sell? Is that right? Do I understand correctly? Or vice versa: USDCAD sell- USDCHF buy?
In general in this triangle - how do I get to the quote of cross CADCHF: which one to buy, which one to sell if it is taken through the dollar: USD CAD - USDCHF.
Opps.
Colleagues - I am a bit confused about the trading directions - I will explain now - here are three pairs CADCHF - cross. The spread chart is set on it.
If for example on the divergence - lines of the second indicator (in the centre) in the additional window, if you enter CADCHF upwards - it means which to sell - legs - spread - which to buy:
USDCAD buy - USDCHF sell? Is that right? Do I understand correctly? Or vice versa: USDCAD sell- USDCHF buy?
In general, in this triangle - how can I get to the quote of CADCHF cross: which one to buy, which one to sell if it is taken through the dollar: USDCAD - USD CHF.
Opps.
Usdcad to sell, dollarfranc to buy.
--
buy CADCHF on the "gap."
And here's the final signal to sit and wait for the next "gap".
I think it is correct to sell or buy both, if the currency in front of USD. Or am I confused?
Give two spreads, but in fact one cross is bought, and if the position is not closed overnight - give one swap as well
--
buy CADCHF on the "breakup"
And here's the final signal to sit and wait for the next "gap".
and if this one is in the legs of the spread, how?
USD CAD buy - usdchf sell? or vice versa? because the currency is quoted - i.e. after USD.....
colleagues - I'm a bit confused about trading directions - let me explain - here are three pairs CADCHF - cross.
I have already described this strategy quite a long time ago:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/439
Harmonise your developments with the article..., maybe it will help.....
Usdcad to sell, dollar-franc to buy.
Usdcad preferably two volumes