Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 230
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Then why is the swap column removed from the screenshots?
and it's empty. I'll show you tomorrow.
it's empty
Gentlemen are taken at their word 😁
oh please ;)
today is the 20th, how can there be a swap?
It's only tomorrow.
just for the record,
this equi will stay in the same place for 100 years.
What kind of pair trading can there be?
It's pure fraud,
forex-system is made only to make money from the people at the expense of pumping money from one pair to another......
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Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. Showdown.
Renat Akhtyamov, 2024.02.18 07:58
be careful
I have already written that the sum (or difference) of majors is a cross.
So, let's say the triangle formula is as follows:
A-B=C, where A and B are majors, C is a cross
100-99=1
1001-1000=1
1-0=1
-100+101=1
That is, the majors can run any way they want, but the result will still be correct.
it makes absolutely no difference which major to sell and which to buy, because the final result is unpredictable.
the only true conclusion is
paired trading to the furnace.
similarly, if let's say a triangle is created from three crosses, the situation is the same.
In general, the market is made in such a way that you can easily leave anyone without money.
by manipulating the other pairs by analysing the financials of each pair.
therefore, it is practically impossible to make money either way.
ahahaha
an example of such a situation:
-100+101=1
everything is interconnected, how many times do I repeat it?
and it is the same on all other electronic markets, be it MOEX, CME or any other.
ahahaha
it's called something else.
You were trying to lead people away from the subject.
so comrade,
learn your skills and do not go with your experiments and toys without proper understanding where you should not, or rather on the real.
if you don't want to lose your money.
so mate,
learn the material and do not poke around with your experiments and toys without proper understanding where you should not, or rather on the real.
if you don't want to lose your money
You're rude, so you have no arguments in a dispute...
:-)
you're rude, so you have no argument.
:-)
No, I'm just wishing you well.
Dig in while I'm writing.
I can see what you're doing.
Jump out of the casino and get serious.
this indica has not historically calculated the average amount of sliding.
usually enter the market if the sliding value is greater than its average value.
.
there is such a strange number - 14, because 13 is skipped for some reason and still it turns out to be 14, even together with 13 ;)
(remember the $1 pyramid with 13 rows of bricks, and the 14th eye? you'll see, it's not for nothing)
instead of 10, count 14, even if with a margin of slack, but 14, i.e. 28 for two legs.
and all 28 can be on one leg, and the second leg won't move.
That's the drawdown margin you should remortgage for.
---
here's an example of a move like that, the pound:
I'm sorry, I have the same pictures, but they explain a lot of things and give you the right idea.
there is such a strange number - 14, because 13 is skipped for some reason and still 14 turns out to be 14, even together with 13 ;)
(remember the pyramid on $1 with 13 rows of bricks, and the 14th eye? you'll see, it's not for nothing)
instead of 10, count 14, even if with a margin for slippage, but 14, i.e. on two legs 28.
and all 28 can be on one leg, and the second leg won't move.
That's the slack you need to remortgage for.
---
here's an example of a move like that, the pound:
I'm sorry, I have the same pictures, but they explain a lot of things and give you the right idea.
Alexander's strategy is not the one he wrote about.
the funny thing is that when the crowd takes to trading pairs, the only cross trades predictably