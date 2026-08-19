Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 230

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Sergey Gridnev #:
Then why is the swap column removed from the screenshots?

and it's empty. I'll show you tomorrow.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
it's empty
Gentlemen are taken at their word 😁
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
Gentlemen are taken at their word 😁

oh please ;)

today is the 20th, how can there be a swap?

It's only tomorrow.

just for the record,

this equi will stay in the same place for 100 years.

What kind of pair trading can there be?

It's pure fraud,

forex-system is made only to make money from the people at the expense of pumping money from one pair to another......

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.

Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. Showdown.

Renat Akhtyamov, 2024.02.18 07:58

be careful

I have already written that the sum (or difference) of majors is a cross.

So, let's say the triangle formula is as follows:

A-B=C, where A and B are majors, C is a cross

100-99=1

1001-1000=1

1-0=1

-100+101=1

That is, the majors can run any way they want, but the result will still be correct.

it makes absolutely no difference which major to sell and which to buy, because the final result is unpredictable.

the only true conclusion is

paired trading to the furnace.

similarly, if let's say a triangle is created from three crosses, the situation is the same.

In general, the market is made in such a way that you can easily leave anyone without money.

by manipulating the other pairs by analysing the financials of each pair.

therefore, it is practically impossible to make money either way.

ahahaha


an example of such a situation:

-100+101=1


everything is interconnected, how many times do I repeat it?

and it is the same on all other electronic markets, be it MOEX, CME or any other.

ahahaha


 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

it's called something else.

You were trying to lead people away from the subject.

so comrade,

learn your skills and do not go with your experiments and toys without proper understanding where you should not, or rather on the real.

if you don't want to lose your money.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

so mate,

learn the material and do not poke around with your experiments and toys without proper understanding where you should not, or rather on the real.

if you don't want to lose your money

You're rude, so you have no arguments in a dispute...

:-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

you're rude, so you have no argument.

:-)

No, I'm just wishing you well.

Dig in while I'm writing.

I can see what you're doing.

Jump out of the casino and get serious.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

this indica has not historically calculated the average amount of sliding.

usually enter the market if the sliding value is greater than its average value.

;-) I calculate it historically by the robot - I will post the calculation of the screen here. Then I estimate and set limit levels like.....
As a result I have 10 levels and the number of spreads in them. I run the robot e.g. from 2023 in the tester on m15 and at the end of the test it gives out like - spreads 0-200 pips 100 pcs. 200-300 pips 89 pcs..... 500-600ppp 3 pcs.

And so I estimate the levels of downloads and inputs on the value of the current spread.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
;-) I historically consider it a robot - I will post the calculation of the screenshot here. Then I evaluate it and set limit levels like.....
As a result I have 10 levels and the number of spreads in them. I run the robot e.g. from 2023 in the tester on m15 and at the end of the test it gives out like - spreads 0-200 pips 100 pcs. 200-300 pips 89 pcs..... 500-600 pips 3 pcs.

And so I estimate the levels of downloads and inputs on the value of the current spread.
.

there is such a strange number - 14, because 13 is skipped for some reason and still it turns out to be 14, even together with 13 ;)

(remember the $1 pyramid with 13 rows of bricks, and the 14th eye? you'll see, it's not for nothing)

instead of 10, count 14, even if with a margin of slack, but 14, i.e. 28 for two legs.

and all 28 can be on one leg, and the second leg won't move.

That's the drawdown margin you should remortgage for.

---

here's an example of a move like that, the pound:

I'm sorry, I have the same pictures, but they explain a lot of things and give you the right idea.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

there is such a strange number - 14, because 13 is skipped for some reason and still 14 turns out to be 14, even together with 13 ;)

(remember the pyramid on $1 with 13 rows of bricks, and the 14th eye? you'll see, it's not for nothing)

instead of 10, count 14, even if with a margin for slippage, but 14, i.e. on two legs 28.

and all 28 can be on one leg, and the second leg won't move.

That's the slack you need to remortgage for.

---

here's an example of a move like that, the pound:

I'm sorry, I have the same pictures, but they explain a lot of things and give you the right idea.


Okay. I'll take a look. I'm still looking at major 1 - cross. Major 2 cross. Kind of like the beginning of the dough..... I haven't restarted after the loss in major 2 cross....
Started like this so far.....

I have a start - basically a continuation after a smoke break.... ;-)
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

Okay. I'll take a look. I'm still looking at major 1 - cross. Major 2 - cross. Kind of like the beginning of the dough.... I haven't restarted after the major 2-cross loss yet....
Started like this so far.....

I've got a start - basically a continuation after a smoke break.... ;-)

Alexander's strategy is not the one he wrote about.

the funny thing is that when the crowd takes to trading pairs, the only cross trades predictably

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