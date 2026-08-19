Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 261
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Разделите єти 32 зони на 4 корзини.
Market maker, he is not for buyers and not for sellers.
while the whole differential will be checked, there will be 4 states, that is 4 baskets,
although on the way they can be beaten and roll back to the initial (and may not be beaten)
and in order to make a full turnover - cycles can be more than 4.
So - the market maker in each cycle makes his move (it is like a chess position),
and after 4 moves (or it is more correct to say - after a full turn of the differential),
you will be in profit, as well as the market maker.
The market maker takes a position in the zone - in the blind zone, in which you can not take it, and after
he made a move, you see the results of his activity... and make your move... and you make your move.
Market maker, he is not for buyers and not for sellers.
while the whole differential will be checked, there will be 4 states, that is 4 baskets,
although on the way they may hit and roll back to the initial (and may not hit)
and in order to make a full turn - cycles may be more than 4.
So - the market maker in each cycle makes his move (it is like a chess position),
and after 4 moves (or it is more correct to say - after a full turn of the differential),
you will be in profit, as well as the market maker.
The market maker takes a position in the zone - in the blind zone, in which you can not take it, and after
he made a move, you see the results of his activity... and make your move... and you make your move.
To make a move to meet fate, he must make his move on the demo and you make yours on the real.
What fate is there, ))))єто you have watched films with Angelina Jolie about the brotherhood of weavers.
150-200 orders are reamalised on average for 5 trading days on H4 for 28 pairs.
When the cycle changes there is a set of additional new orders and closing of some old ones.
and, in total, after all these movements - if the parameters of baskets are correct - there will be a profit.
Only in this case you need to understand the differential, how the basket is filled and where are the blind zones, where you can not trade under any circumstances.
For a cycle (1/4 of the turnover) is gained on average from 4 to 8 orders, it is not even half a basket.
Of course, I could put all the details of how to fill baskets, but I will not .... I will think about it.
It is interesting to solve the puzzle, because when all the answers are known, it is so wrong, not interesting))))
For the European session today I raised only 6 orders.
What a fate there is, ))))єто you have been watching films with Angelina Jolie about the brotherhood of weavers.
150-200 orders are re-maligned on average for 5 trading days on H4 for 28 pairs.
When the cycle changes there is a set of additional new orders and closing of some old ones.
and, in total, after all these movements - if the parameters of baskets are correct - there will be a profit.
Only in this case you need to understand the differential, how the basket is filled and where are the blind zones, where you can not trade under any circumstances.
For a cycle (1/4 of the turnover) is gained on average from 4 to 8 orders, it is not even half a basket.
Of course, I could put all the details of how to fill baskets, but I will not .... I will think about it.
It is interesting to solve the puzzle, because when all the answers are known, it is so wrong, not interesting))))
For the European session today I raised only 6 orders.
0.5% of the balance. Not much. Where is the equity?
0.5% of the balance. That's not much. Where's the equity?
It says "Koshti."
You think I know that language?
I don't.
I just did the math, then I found the number, then I found what it's called.
---
0.5% in this case, that's like +3280% of your $10.
---
so get financially literate and read up on the theory of relativity.
;))))
here is the topic is not downloaded - can continue to download!!!!
in principle you can :-)
here is "night multicurrency scalp" could be potentially interesting...
from about 19 to 23:30 typical flat, sometimes with upward/downward slope, and spreads are not fantastic yet.
You can think of something here... "quickly buy A, then sell at B and so on all round".
in principle you can :-)
here is "overnight multi-currency scalp" could potentially be interesting....
from about 19 to 23:30 typical flat, sometimes with upward/downward slope, and spreads are not fantastic yet.
You can think of something here... "quickly buy A, then sell at B and so on all round".
thanks - I'll check it out.....
thanks - I'll check it out.....
Where to?
Where to?
Did Nicolasha come back here or something?)
ask AI for the interpretation of "look" in this context. You seem to be adequate.
how it works and I'll check it on my 7--8-10 symbol indicators!
Did Nicolasha come back here or what?)
ask AI for the interpretation of "look" in this context. You seem to be adequate.
how it works and I'll check it on my 7--8-10 ti symbol indicators!
It's a bit too simple :-) it doesn't work like that.
"those who are stronger during the day (from ~3:05) run away, c 19 trade inwards. those who ran up sell, those who ran down buy".