Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 236
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Indeed.
When/if MT5 will provide volumes separately for sell orders and separately for buy orders - then playing with volumes will make sense.
Message from the past?
Indeed.
When/if MT5 will provide volumes separately for sell orders and separately for buy orders - then playing with volumes will make sense.
the structures have all the relevant stuff:
see https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltick
especially on
that is, the terminal has everything. (and it was laid down a long time ago).
Perhaps the broker's server does not provide this data. The second explanation - these flags can occur only when connecting to the exchange (or correct broadcasting from the exchange) and hardly for Forex.
Hey, how's it going?
I made a pair, too.
Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.
Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.
RULE #1: withdraw profits regularly.
Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.
Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.
When I started pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage, I encountered several difficulties. Firstly, I found that analysing price differences between currency pairs or on different exchanges requires considerable time and effort. It is not always easy to find the right trading opportunities, especially when there is competition in the market.
In addition, I encountered problems related to the technical implementation of strategies. It was not always easy to set up trading platforms to efficiently execute orders or automate trading strategies. The need to constantly monitor the market also required considerable effort and time.
Welcome to the club! Pair trading is nothing new or interesting. Also there is no money there (haven't seen good-looking track-record longer that few months).
Good luck with your pair trading endeavors!
Welcome to the club! Pair trading is nothing new or interesting. Also, there is no money in it (haven't seen any nice reports longer than a few months).
Good luck in your endeavours in pairs trading!
https://forexsystemsru.com/threads/parnyj-trejding-graal-est.65087/ for information for diggers
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/114579/page18
here is also from the past - for information - what you find share here - myself now also write and assistant - on closing works spread and full automatic:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/955
here's a robot - tandem - also can be used by anyone - but post data on the results here - for trades
correct calculation of currency indices
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/114579/page25
RULE #1: Withdraw profits regularly.
The chart does not show drawdown. Where did 44% come from?
Good afternoon. What is the principle of pair trading?
Welcome to the club! Pair trading is nothing new or interesting. Also there is no money there (haven't seen nice reports longer than a few months).
Good luck in your paired trading endeavours!
I support! Pair trading is not the Grail at all
Have you found the grail? Tell me, because we are all looking for it, but for some reason it is not on the market, it looks like we are looking in the wrong place. Open the secret secret please.
1000% made in 8 months. Good luck, everyone.