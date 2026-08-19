Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 236

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Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Indeed.

When/if MT5 will provide volumes separately for sell orders and separately for buy orders - then playing with volumes will make sense.

Message from the past?

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Indeed.

When/if MT5 will provide volumes separately for sell orders and separately for buy orders - then playing with volumes will make sense.

the structures have all the relevant stuff:

see https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltick

especially on

  • TICK_FLAG_BUY - tick occurred as a result of a buy trade
  • TICK_FLAG_SELL - the tick occurred as a result of a sell deal.

that is, the terminal has everything. (and it was laid down a long time ago).

Perhaps the broker's server does not provide this data. The second explanation - these flags can occur only when connecting to the exchange (or correct broadcasting from the exchange) and hardly for Forex.

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура для получения текущих цен
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура для получения текущих цен
  • www.mql5.com
Структура для хранения последних цен по символу. Предназначена для быстрого получения наиболее востребованной информации о текущих ценах...
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Hey, how's it going?

I made a pair, too.

Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.


 
Mikhail Khlestov #:

Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.


RULE #1: withdraw profits regularly. 

 
Mikhail Khlestov #:

Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.


The chart doesn't show any drawdown. What's 44%?
 
Mikhail Khlestov #:

Hi. I closed April in the negative, because I started to add new pairs and missed some things.


Good afternoon. What is the principle of pair trading?
 
WhitneyJoyce #:
When I started pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage, I encountered several difficulties. Firstly, I found that analysing price differences between currency pairs or on different exchanges requires considerable time and effort. It is not always easy to find the right trading opportunities, especially when there is competition in the market.
In addition, I encountered problems related to the technical implementation of strategies. It was not always easy to set up trading platforms to efficiently execute orders or automate trading strategies. The need to constantly monitor the market also required considerable effort and time.

Welcome to the club! Pair trading is nothing new or interesting. Also there is no money there (haven't seen good-looking track-record longer that few months). 

Good luck with your pair trading endeavors! 

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Welcome to the club! Pair trading is nothing new or interesting. Also, there is no money in it (haven't seen any nice reports longer than a few months).

Good luck in your endeavours in pairs trading!

Seconded!!! Pair trading is not the Grail at all
 

https://forexsystemsru.com/threads/parnyj-trejding-graal-est.65087/ for information for diggers

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/114579/page18


here is also from the past - for information - what you find share here - myself now also write and assistant - on closing works spread and full automatic:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/955


here's a robot - tandem - also can be used by anyone - but post data on the results here - for trades

correct calculation of currency indices

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/114579/page25

Парный трейдинг - Грааль есть
Парный трейдинг - Грааль есть
  • 2011.10.23
  • forexsystemsru.com
Открою один Грааль. Так сказать прибыльную систему. В свое время я развил тему по парному трейдингу. Довольно хорошо. В обще чтобы сильно не разглагольствовать. Берете 2...
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

RULE #1: Withdraw profits regularly.

So not interesting =)
Daniil Shchukin #:
The chart does not show drawdown. Where did 44% come from?
It's myfxbook shows it.
mvf358 #:
Good afternoon. What is the principle of pair trading?
I subtract one from the other
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Welcome to the club! Pair trading is nothing new or interesting. Also there is no money there (haven't seen nice reports longer than a few months).

Good luck in your paired trading endeavours!

There is no money in it, it's a load of rubbish. I don't know why I spent so much time, I'd rather draw levels and triangles.
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
I support! Pair trading is not the Grail at all

Have you found the grail? Tell me, because we are all looking for it, but for some reason it is not on the market, it looks like we are looking in the wrong place. Open the secret secret please.


1000% made in 8 months. Good luck, everyone.


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