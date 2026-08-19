Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 232
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on the link the beginning and then a heated discussion + indicator look at it
Try to simulate a deal in the same currency, but recalculating lots through cross rate - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL5.
on the link the beginning and then a heated discussion + indicator look at it
Try to simulate a deal on the same currency, but recalculating lots through cross rate - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL5
Pair in its full sense. The pairs are coloured in, as you will have to look for each of your own (You can figure out what kind of pairs by the prices). The account is 6 months old.
Pair in its full sense. The pairs are coloured in, as you will have to look for each of your own (You can figure out what kind of pairs by the prices). The account is 6 months old.
Why is there no signal?
Why is there no signal?
coloured in
what are the input-output conditions?
Pair in its full sense. The pairs are coloured in, as you will have to look for each of your own (You can figure out what kind of pairs by the prices). The account is 6 months old.
Since the prices are still the same.
the spread between the inverted pair and the normal pair is traded
and taking into account the flip, the deal on the second leg changes from buy to sell and vice versa
That's right. It's a classic pair trade.Withdraw money more often, because you can still lose money.
Pair in its full sense. The pairs are coloured in, as you will have to look for each of your own (You can figure out what kind of pairs by the prices). The account is 6 months old.
this is exactly the same strategy, a complete copy, a real-life stack:
but I've moved on, I haven't stopped there.
but
the 12-year veil of secrecy has been lifted ;)
Pair in its full sense. The pairs are coloured in, as you will have to look for each of your own (You can figure out what kind of pairs by the prices). The account is 6 months old.
500% passed, at the moment 4 pairs (basketball) in trade.