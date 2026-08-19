Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 250
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Let's talk.Or three. About this and that.
♪ get busy ♪
- Here's your talk:
- Here's some rubbing:
;)
sniffing out how my TC works.
It's a trivial interest
that's all well and good, but I don't like the after-the-fact.
the correlation says
So the point of my TC is not to see what goes where, but to see what goes where.
Rena, what does your TS have to do with it? I was asking Vitaly a question, I'm not interested in your TS.
Rena, what's your TC got to do with it? I was asking Vitaly a question, I'm not interested in your TS.
Yeah, modern toging.
two fags, though not a fact.
only one, the second one is a family man, and by the way he's not a manly man. you need to know the material to be able to say things that are not fake).
One didn't play guitar, the other didn't play keyboards.
Do you have an ear and a musician? Why didn't you play and sing for platinum in the record, and if you don't, then you'd better talk rubbish in your kitchen))))
Okay. How about this?
Just a little more fun pictures,
just special points
to all those who want to complain about "fantasies" - this is just an illustration of the geometric interpretation of pairwise trading
and now what makes funny pictures especially funny: who noticed the discrepancy ?
note:
and a very little extra - what looks like straight reference lines in the picture are actually parabolas. And the ellipse is a bit not an ellipse, but rather a "blob" or the "pregnant bean" mentioned in another thread :-)
it looks straight from the scale (and on the funny picture for clarity)
*) the note has a role for understanding where the "boravchik" effect comes from and slightly for calculating lots (lots from tangents and normals to the reference lines, which are not quite straight).
I apologise for the decent amount of music.
I have an occasional holiday, a wedding ;)