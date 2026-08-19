Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 234

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Your demco- cento (not to say worse) mercurialism, as understood by kandinsky:

Is trading two legs - majors - really the same as crosses

I'm curious.

I'm comparing

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UPD

triangular volume calculation formulas do not prove the axiom ...

it's possible that the floating spread has an effect


 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
it's possible that the floating spread is influencing
AUDCAD is open the wrong way. In fact you have it bought directly and through majors.

Take the avatar:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page233#comment_52899908
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Is trading two legs - majors - really the same as a cross

wondered

comparing

---

UPD

triangular volume calculation formulas do not prove the axiom.....

it is possible that the floating spread affects


Rena, let's say that in a hurry you opened AudCad in the wrong direction, but then how do you get all open positions in "+", they move in opposite directions?

I've got one position that is definitely in the negative.

Files:
123.jpg  29 kb
 
Artem Sidorov #:

Rena, let's say you opened AudCad in a hurry in the wrong direction, but then how do you get all open positions in "+", they move in opposite directions?

I've got one pose that's definitely in the negative.

AUDUSD is minus.

upd.
Well, with the help of hands and graphic editor you can turn any minus into a plus ;)
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
AUDUSD is in negative territory.

upd.
Well, with the help of hands and a graphic editor you can turn any minus into a plus ;)

No, he has a message about cross trading test, that's why they are open in one direction.

shows the difference in profit when trading two pairs or crosses

 
Artem Sidorov #:

Rena, let's say you opened AudCad in a hurry in the wrong direction, but then how do you get all open positions in "+", they move in opposite directions?

I've got one pose that's definitely in the negative.

I told you it wouldn't be 0.

something's wrong with the formula...

try it, the screen is not here - trades are normal, lots: 28,28,30.
 

I made a joke and everyone believed it, didn't I?

Happy 1st of April!


 

in honour of the 1st of April (just kidding), I tried a paired indicator on this indicator, trades above.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/464877

I didn't like it, it redraws the entry point, even though it looks beautiful....

Itraded each pair separately.

It's just that the pairs are not connected by a pattern, that's why I didn't get anything good with this indicator.
Помогите пожалуйста переписать Индикатор Mtf TMA Chennal с mql4 на mql5
Помогите пожалуйста переписать Индикатор Mtf TMA Chennal с mql4 на mql5
  • 2024.03.30
  • Seyran Kasyan
  • www.mql5.com
Добрый день дорогие друзья, у меня большая просьба к Вам, если сможете помочь , я Вам буду очень благодарен...
 
In general, the triangle can be traded as follows: buy different lots depending on the volatility of the euro dollar, pound dollar and euro pound (buy all 3 pairs). Euro and pound will go both in the same direction exactly, for example down, but the pound is stronger. Then the euro pound will go up. That is, over time will be zero, and in the intervals will be a plus or minus. We buy and sell one by one and take profits. Renat, do you trade like that?
 
Vladislav Vidiukov euro dollar, pound dollar and euro pound (buy all 3 pairs). Euro and pound will go both in the same direction exactly, for example down, but the pound is stronger. Then the euro pound will go up. That is, over time will be zero, and in the intervals will be a plus or minus. We buy and sell one by one and take profits. Renat, do you trade like this?

I was just dabbling.

Then I started to make formulas, because it's not clear when to buy and when to sell.

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