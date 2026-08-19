Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 234
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Your demco- cento (not to say worse) mercurialism, as understood by kandinsky:
Is trading two legs - majors - really the same as crosses
I'm curious.
I'm comparing
---
UPD
triangular volume calculation formulas do not prove the axiom ...
it's possible that the floating spread has an effect
it's possible that the floating spread is influencing
Is trading two legs - majors - really the same as a cross
wondered
comparing
---
UPD
triangular volume calculation formulas do not prove the axiom.....
it is possible that the floating spread affects
Rena, let's say that in a hurry you opened AudCad in the wrong direction, but then how do you get all open positions in "+", they move in opposite directions?
I've got one position that is definitely in the negative.
Rena, let's say you opened AudCad in a hurry in the wrong direction, but then how do you get all open positions in "+", they move in opposite directions?
I've got one pose that's definitely in the negative.
AUDUSD is in negative territory.
No, he has a message about cross trading test, that's why they are open in one direction.
shows the difference in profit when trading two pairs or crosses
Rena, let's say you opened AudCad in a hurry in the wrong direction, but then how do you get all open positions in "+", they move in opposite directions?
I've got one pose that's definitely in the negative.
I told you it wouldn't be 0.
something's wrong with the formula...try it, the screen is not here - trades are normal, lots: 28,28,30.
I made a joke and everyone believed it, didn't I?
Happy 1st of April!
in honour of the 1st of April (just kidding), I tried a paired indicator on this indicator, trades above.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/464877
I didn't like it, it redraws the entry point, even though it looks beautiful....
Itraded each pair separately.It's just that the pairs are not connected by a pattern, that's why I didn't get anything good with this indicator.
I was just dabbling.
Then I started to make formulas, because it's not clear when to buy and when to sell.