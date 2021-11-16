Advisors that work - page 17

New comment
 
JRandomTrader #:

So it's a grail shop!

This conclusion is not obvious: there are a thousand robots, signals, lots of programmers, mathematicians, traders all trying to do something. And you're so smart that you calmly say that there's no profitable trading algorithm...

 
Sergey Genikhov #:
This conclusion is not obvious: there are 1000s of robots, signals, lots of programmers, mathematicians, traders all trying to do something. And you're so smart that you calmly say that you don't have such an algorithm that can trade profitably...

I didn't just say "and guaranteed not to leak" there for nothing.

 
Sergey Genikhov #:
This conclusion is not at all obvious: there are a thousand robots, signals, a bunch of programmers, mathematicians, traders all trying something. And you're so smart and calmly declare: there's no such algorithm, that it can trade profitably...

You are asking for something strange. Who will do the work for you? I would love to get a good robot for nothing and with settings, and better yet, a lot of money. There are profitable robots, but not everyone can use them, because it is important not only to choose a strategy, but also to customize it. People spend decades on this, by the way. There are out-of-the-box solutions at co-operation sites, pamas and the like.
 

Why are you agonizing? The principle of a non-sinking EA was discovered (revealed to the world) not so long ago: if you top up your account often, your balance won't drop :-)

There's no such thing as a non-sinking Expert Advisor, not even in theory. They simply do not exist. EAs use only a small amount of information, and with such a huge amount of information you can only guess.

There are those that make money temporarily in the current conditions.

 
All EAs need to be fine-tuned for a particular strategy. There are great programmers with good trading ideas. But each idea must also have an EA tuning algorithm. Historical data is always in the past, so the Expert Advisor needs to be reconfigured from time to time. Fully tuned EAs I can see, even understand how they work, only the price is unlikely to please you.
 
The problem is that they are good, they are good for a long time, they are good for a long time, so there are good EAs, so give me some examples or statistics (not optimised, with explanations of what period of time has been optimised) or some links for example to the Market, look and discuss these EAs, I have not found any good ones in the Market yet.
 

I don't have the grail, but here is the "quarterly" result of a couple of robots, files attached.

They do not work on history (not all required information is there), the result is from simulated trades on a real chart, trading on FORTS, one contract, settings have not changed.

The one on RTS - trend one, I have it on real account already almost two years, on RTS, Si, MIX with identical settings, on RTS-3.22 I plan to put additionally one with a little others.

The one on Si - conditionally counter-trend, I will put it on real trade from Si-3.22.

 
Borys Ivanov #:
I don't know if I've found any good Expert Advisor, but I've never found any good one, maybe I've searched too hard?

No problem. Open the Signals service https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4&nbsp; there are really working Expert Advisors on signals. You can see the history there too. Some of them are for sale. I do not think it is appropriate to comment on the strategy and Expert Advisors of others. So please do not judge.

Торговые сигналы MetaTrader 4: MetaTrader 4
Торговые сигналы MetaTrader 4: MetaTrader 4
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4 с автоматическим исполнением на вашем счете
 
Vladimir Gulakov #:

No problem. Open the Signals service https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4&nbsp; there are really working Expert Advisors on signals. You can see the history there too. Some of them are for sale. I do not think it is appropriate to comment on the strategy and Expert Advisors of others. So please do not judge.

+++
 
There are some that work, but the topic of the thread is silly. I would be able to find such Expert Advisors, and I'm not the only one who can even make a grading. I could find such Expert Advisors, and I'm not the only one who could even grade them by price and features, but it's bullshit to do this publicly on the forum. At least it is not ethical in relation to the platform. But let's take any man who knows the truth about how to find a profitable EA, why would he want to spread it across the table? There really is nothing but fighting and laughing.
1...101112131415161718192021222324...26
New comment