Advisors that work - page 17
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So it's a grail shop!
This conclusion is not obvious: there are 1000s of robots, signals, lots of programmers, mathematicians, traders all trying to do something. And you're so smart that you calmly say that you don't have such an algorithm that can trade profitably...
I didn't just say "and guaranteed not to leak" there for nothing.
This conclusion is not at all obvious: there are a thousand robots, signals, a bunch of programmers, mathematicians, traders all trying something. And you're so smart and calmly declare: there's no such algorithm, that it can trade profitably...
Why are you agonizing? The principle of a non-sinking EA was discovered (revealed to the world) not so long ago: if you top up your account often, your balance won't drop :-)
There's no such thing as a non-sinking Expert Advisor, not even in theory. They simply do not exist. EAs use only a small amount of information, and with such a huge amount of information you can only guess.
There are those that make money temporarily in the current conditions.
I don't have the grail, but here is the "quarterly" result of a couple of robots, files attached.
They do not work on history (not all required information is there), the result is from simulated trades on a real chart, trading on FORTS, one contract, settings have not changed.
The one on RTS - trend one, I have it on real account already almost two years, on RTS, Si, MIX with identical settings, on RTS-3.22 I plan to put additionally one with a little others.
The one on Si - conditionally counter-trend, I will put it on real trade from Si-3.22.
I don't know if I've found any good Expert Advisor, but I've never found any good one, maybe I've searched too hard?
No problem. Open the Signals service https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4 there are really working Expert Advisors on signals. You can see the history there too. Some of them are for sale. I do not think it is appropriate to comment on the strategy and Expert Advisors of others. So please do not judge.
No problem. Open the Signals service https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4 there are really working Expert Advisors on signals. You can see the history there too. Some of them are for sale. I do not think it is appropriate to comment on the strategy and Expert Advisors of others. So please do not judge.