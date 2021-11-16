Advisors that work - page 5
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you can make more than 100% in a day, and it's easy and unforced
having 10 quid, not 10k, in 10 days you'll make 10k
so don't make people laugh with 3%
you can make more than 100% in a day, and it's easy and unforced
having 10 quid, not 10k, in 10 days you'll make 10k
so don't make people laugh with 3%.
Strange that you're not on the FORBS list. Or did you just start today? ))))
Strange that you are not on the FORBS list. Or did you just start today? ))))
It's a little messed up.
Not ready to go full steam ahead yet.pre-launch preparations, a week at most
it's a little messy.
Not ready to go full throttle yetpre-launch preparations, a week at most
Can you show the signals on the H4 chart?
you can do more than 100% in a day, easily and unforced
And the next day it's all gone 🤣
having 10 quid, not 10k, in 10 days you'll have 10k already
Already by this phrase about 10 quid you can see what a serious level of work the local false prophets braggarts have. 😄
Can you show the signals on the H4 chart?
here
here
Tried to run 5.mq4, something does not open
it's a painting
;)
Renat, what you and Khorosh wrote there, I read it. I don't understand how the probability of a continuation of the move would be greater than 50? After all, all three pairs could turn around at any moment...
aah!
you just have to be thoughtful.