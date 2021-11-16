Advisors that work - page 5

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

you can make more than 100% in a day, and it's easy and unforced

having 10 quid, not 10k, in 10 days you'll make 10k

so don't make people laugh with 3%

What aren't you doing?
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

you can make more than 100% in a day, and it's easy and unforced

having 10 quid, not 10k, in 10 days you'll make 10k

so don't make people laugh with 3%.

Strange that you're not on the FORBS list. Or did you just start today? ))))

 
darirunu1 #:

Strange that you are not on the FORBS list. Or did you just start today? ))))

It's a little messed up.

Not ready to go full steam ahead yet.

pre-launch preparations, a week at most
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

it's a little messy.

Not ready to go full throttle yet

pre-launch preparations, a week at most

Can you show the signals on the H4 chart?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

you can do more than 100% in a day, easily and unforced

And the next day it's all gone 🤣


having 10 quid, not 10k, in 10 days you'll have 10k already

Already by this phrase about 10 quid you can see what a serious level of work the local false prophets braggarts have. 😄

 
darirunu1 #:

Can you show the signals on the H4 chart?

here

Files:
5.png  27 kb
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Renat Akhtyamov #:

here

Tried to run 5.mq4, it doesn't open
 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Tried to run 5.mq4, something does not open

it's a painting

;)

[Deleted]  
Renat, what you and Khorosh wrote there, I read it. I don't understand how the probability of a continuation of the move would be greater than 50? After all, all three pairs could turn around at any moment...
 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Renat, what you and Khorosh wrote there, I read it. I don't understand how the probability of a continuation of the move would be greater than 50? After all, all three pairs could turn around at any moment...

aah!

you just have to be thoughtful.

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