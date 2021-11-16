Advisors that work - page 13
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Why confirm what the blabbermouth says?
Georges has monitoring. It's called Start_2016 if I'm not mistaken. On "Al..." look it up.
I do not give a shit about all these PAMMs and stuff - I am talking about Shara!
I will only be glad if his PAMM will pop only in the plus, I will give him and to manage!
1. you seem to be a gramatheist, he may have collected ideas but not as code
2. i personally do not welcome his idea, the robot should be much more cunning, not just classic formulas
2. He hasn't got a robot, but a lot of amoebas that will trade on the basis of market movements, especially on different instruments, of course, from time to time, but the question is that you cannot build a system that intelligently earns money that way ... IMHO.
The problem of choosing from this cumulative failure - it still has not been solved!
So why give such examples?
Contests are entered by children (either by age or intelligence) whose aim is to amuse their vanity and get a prize of 100 (1000) quid.
I can give you an example of one of my fully automated accounts. But that kind of profitability doesn't attract anyone here. I would like more too, but there are more risks and more losses.
But what is there. Anyway, this is my account, not some fucking competition.
sounds like a good EA to me .!! ! in relation to a drawdown of 60 to a profit of 1490 is super. respect
i don't know how to do it, i can't tell you how to do it with my trading robots... i dont know if you have 10 of them and you lose 9 of them, you are winning. this is a good one for validation. i'm collecting them :)
Well here's an example of such a robot, it's a story from 2005 to the present day. with a fix lot. but the drawdown on the balance is 40 percent. No optimization, no stops.
What do you think expert?
but on other instruments not so good at all.
Well here's an example of such a robot, it's a story from 2005 to the present day. with a fix lot. but the drawdown on the balance is 40 percent. No optimization, no stops.
What do you think expert?
But on other instruments not so good at all.
Without an equity chart it's hard to make any assumptions and there is no point.
Without an equity graph, it's hard to speculate and there's no point.
Well here's an example of such a robot, it's a story from 2005 to the present day. with a fix lot. but the drawdown on the balance is 40 percent. No optimization, no stops.
What do you think expert?
but on other instruments not so good at all.
the quality of the history is 67% . HISTORY ! HISTORY !
story quality 67% ... HISTORY ! HISTORY, Carl!
yeah yeah :)
Yeah :)
This is impressive, but the bot only buys, not shorts.
The global trend will change and he will sell everything. After all, he is a grid operator.
That is why, it is just adjusting to the history, nothing more.