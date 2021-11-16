Advisors that work - page 25
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Or the easiest way out is to trade manually. I will not trade without STOPS and PROFITS and close at my own discretion.
I will make an experiment: I will open with manual execution and close also with manual execution, only through a robot.
I'll do an experiment - I'll open it manually and close it manually as well, only through the robot.
I'll do an experiment - I'll open it manually and close it manually as well, only through the robot.
Yes! I forgot to share the robot - maybe someone would like to experiment too.
In Russia, it is the most difficult task to find a bona fide Broker.
The big ones have all been conscientious for a long time. Especially when it comes to micro-deposits, which most locals have.
Over 10 years ago I came on the Alpari forum and posted a free EA with a lot of trailing stop options. There were no such EAs then, and people were interested in the programme. I asked people to test it and give their suggestions: you give me your ideas and I give you my code. We debugged the Expert Advisor for 2.5 months. A guy from St. Petersburg found me in this thread. He personally ordered an EA for me. We agreed that he would tell me about trading and I would program it for him for free.
He was not verbose. He often told me only the general principles of trader's behaviour, and I had to invent myself how to apply them. For example, he said that a trader must adjust his or her character to his or her trading system. He meant that the human factor interferes in the process of trading and prevents from following a trading system perfectly. As a result, the trader leaves the market for lack of money and discipline.
He told me that he worked (at the time) for a financial institution in St Petersburg specialising in such trading. His focus was on interbank trading. The frex he had was a companion piece. He told me that from time to time his organisation invited successful traders from America, paid for their flight, hotel and lessons: the Americans taught their employees how to trade.
Their organisation traded mainly indices and stocks. He told that they have a staff of programmers, who write the whole complex of filters, which pass through itself the quotations of hundreds of financial instruments and send to the trader the ones, which came in the movement.
So, where was I going with this? Once again I asked his permission to sell another EA I had made for him. I was even ready to share the profit from sales with him. He smiled and said there was no need to share and that I could sell it as much as I wanted. Among other things he also said that he was not afraid to make the trading system or the Expert Advisor public. It will not affect the market in any way if it becomes mass-marketed. And those who think that as soon as an efficient Expert Advisor is released to the masses, it will immediately stop being profitable are deluded, he said. First, he says, your Expert Advisor or trading system will be used by very few people. Compared to the number of all traders, the small group, who will use your product, is a drop in the ocean. There is no way they can influence the operation of the market as a whole. So, the dealing centre has no need to monitor your effectiveness in terms of harm - you will hurt yourself by your actions, and you will think that these are the bad guys from the dealing center and blame them for everything.
Guys, I think he was right.
I'm going to write an effective trading robot and give it away for free. How many of you will believe me? How many of you will be able to trade it? Even if it is a complete autopilot, it has to work with certain parameters. Every trading system, every effective Expert Advisor has small details, the wrong application of which will lead to disastrous results.
I have told many times on this forum, now I will give you a Stradivarius violin or a nice Spanish guitar in your hands. Yes, you get your hands on an instrument, but it doesn't mean that you will immediately be able to play it virtuoso.
I think you should blame yourself, not the broker. Look for mistakes in your own decision-making system, not in the actions of the broker. I have sketched out a trading decision algorithm for myself. I'm going to attach a screenshot and a source file - maybe someone will find it useful... (True, it's for binary, but the difference is not much, whether it's Japanese candlesticks or here).
I've been thinking, it would be foolish not to use the human resources of the forum, having them at hand. Why don't we write an EA that will actually work effectively? Really make a profit. I will start it. If I do, maybe someone will see some defects that I do not see and will report them. We will fix it together and test it.
So, what do I want? Since I will be developing the code for MT4, I will create a branch called "Writing an Efficient Expert Advisor" in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section of the forum and everyone is welcome. I will edit this post a bit later and give you a link to the above topic. Welcome to the collective "subbotnik" :)
P.S.
Well, there you go, welcome.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/382020
I've been thinking, it would be foolish not to use the human resources of the forum, having them at hand. Why don't we write an EA that will actually work effectively? Really make a profit. I will start it. If I do, maybe someone will see some defects that I do not see and will report them. We will fix it together and test it.
So, what do I want? Since I will be developing the code for MT4, I will create a branch called "Writing an Efficient Expert Advisor" in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section of the forum and everyone is welcome. I will edit this post a bit later and give you a link to the above topic. Welcome to the collective "subbotnik" :)
A candlestick is a graphical representation of price movement, i.e. post factum. Why does the slogan - do not trade against the candlestick? This is utopia from the beginning. But I have nothing against it. Go on, there is also a tester. If the result is testing, then I'm all for it.
The algorithm, I repeat, is for binary options!
Here's the answer from my error box (I'll give you the link if you need more details):
The algorithm, I repeat, is for binary options!
Here's the answer from my error box (I'll give you the link if you need more details):