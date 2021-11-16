Advisors that work - page 16

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JRandomTrader #:

Here too there are a few robots, not so much flat, but opportunistically counter-trendy. Nevertheless, they survived the covid failure safely in early 2020.

What kind of robots are they? Can you show us?
 
osmo1709 #:
What kind of robots are they? Can you show me?

Show what?

 
JRandomTrader #:

Show what?

Robots
 
osmo1709 #:
Robots

robots:

enjoy

 
He asked for a recommendation on a trading expert, so that he could put it on his account and forget about it, so that he would earn money and be guaranteed not to lose it. As usual, philosophers jumped in, grasping at every word, with their 25 again, "trending, flat", you have to optimize.....

I have not found it and I understand that others have not either.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Genikhov #:
He asked for a recommendation on a trading expert, so that he could put it on his account and forget about it, so that he would earn money and be guaranteed not to lose it. As usual, philosophers jumped in, grasped at every word, again with 25 of them, "trending, flat", you have to optimize.....

I have not found it and I understand that others have not either.
What to look for, everything is in front of you. What's the problem
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
What to look for, it's all in front of you. What's the problem

I have a few Expert Advisors of this author, especially on the first one on the screenshot. In my opinion, this author, in the long term, none of them is even close to the requirements, maybe Advanced Scalper. In my version Red Hook, it is a night robot, and I will not put a big sum on it, because one night there will be a moose, and I don't know how to fix it.

Would you be willing to bet on any of these robots for serious money? To bet and not watch for half a year?

[Deleted]  
Sergey Genikhov #:

I have a few Expert Advisors of this author, especially on the first one on the screenshot. In my opinion, this author, in the long term, none of them is even close to the requirements, maybe Advanced Scalper. In my version Red Hook, it is a night robot, and I will not put a big sum on it, because one night there will be a moose, and I don't know how to fix it.

Would you be willing to bet on any of these robots for serious money? To bet and not watch for half a year?

I don't go to the market.
 
osmo1709 #:
What kind of robots are these? Can you show?
JRandomTrader #:

Show what?

Equity, what else could be of interest ;)

 
Sergey Genikhov #:
A trading expert to put in an account and forget about it, so that he can make money and make sure he doesn't lose money.

You should go to a grail shop!

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