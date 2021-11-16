Advisors that work - page 16
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Here too there are a few robots, not so much flat, but opportunistically counter-trendy. Nevertheless, they survived the covid failure safely in early 2020.
What kind of robots are they? Can you show me?
Show what?
Show what?
Robots
robots:
enjoy
What to look for, it's all in front of you. What's the problem
I have a few Expert Advisors of this author, especially on the first one on the screenshot. In my opinion, this author, in the long term, none of them is even close to the requirements, maybe Advanced Scalper. In my version Red Hook, it is a night robot, and I will not put a big sum on it, because one night there will be a moose, and I don't know how to fix it.
Would you be willing to bet on any of these robots for serious money? To bet and not watch for half a year?
I have a few Expert Advisors of this author, especially on the first one on the screenshot. In my opinion, this author, in the long term, none of them is even close to the requirements, maybe Advanced Scalper. In my version Red Hook, it is a night robot, and I will not put a big sum on it, because one night there will be a moose, and I don't know how to fix it.
Would you be willing to bet on any of these robots for serious money? To bet and not watch for half a year?
What kind of robots are these? Can you show?
Show what?
Equity, what else could be of interest ;)
You should go to a grail shop!