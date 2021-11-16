Advisors that work - page 11
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Ew, a monkey, or an arbitrageur, even worse.
You monkey yourself is a dumb market licker on the averaging. What arbiter? Okay, I'll wash my hands of you. Let's forget I sent that screenshot, go ahead.
What does this have to do with quarterly results? )))
Any schoolboy can do that! )))
You show at least 10 years' worth of results. At least 5, if you can't do 10.
What does this have to do with quarterly results? )))
Any schoolboy can do that! )))
You show at least 10 years' worth of results. Yes at least for 5, if you can't for 10.
:-) the live market licker is October!
Roman Shiredchenko #:
;-)
Also a competition!
I don't have these.... I'm constantly changing accounts, withdrawing, re-transferring, re-entering..... hiding from doll.... ;-)
So why give such examples?
Contests are entered by kids (either by age or intelligence) whose aim is to amuse their vanity and get a prize of 100 (1000) quid.
I can give you an example of one of my fully automated accounts. But that kind of profitability doesn't attract anyone here. I would like more too, but there are more risks and more losses.
But what is there. Anyway, this is my account, not some fucking competition.
:-) the live market licker is October!
So why give such examples?
Contests are entered by children (either by age or intelligence) whose aim is to amuse their vanity and get a prize of 100 (1000) quid.
I can give you an example of one of my fully automated accounts. But that kind of profitability doesn't attract anyone here. I would like more too, but there are more risks and more losses.
But what is there. Anyway, this is my account, not some fucking competition.
You can't make any money on your robots, but you sell
I get by with 1-4% a month. And so do my customers.
It's you, Vovchik, who, year in and year out, you throw $1-5 on a cent and try to make 10500% in a month.
Maybe you will someday.
Good luck trading!
In fact, you're one of the most logical thinkers on this forum, despite your snarkiness, but chasing your bogeyman in the sky keeps you busy.
Roman Shiredchenko #:
With that kind of approach, it's bound to fail.
May I ask when? I've been told that I've been working with my League for three years and there are no results. But there's also no flop! Don't you think "ensuring a flush" is a bit unreliable?
Roman Shiredchenko #:
Here they are on stocks multiplying the size of the balance by times over a quarter robots, over 5000 trades!!!!!
Roman, I don't mind.
Why isn't everyone using them? If they're so great?
May I ask when? I've been told that I've been fiddling with my League for three years and there are no results. But there's no leakage! Don't you think that "ensuring a leak" is a bit unreliable?