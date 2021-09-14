Random wandering - page 35
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You can only divide up the time.
All right, I'm out. Listen to Baskakov.)
That's what I'm talking about!!!
Cleverly crammed in the un-cramped BW for more solidity.
I have my own view of the world and differ from modern science.
That's it, gone now.
figuratively, I don't know how simple it is anymore: limit theorems are not retroactive, they do not predict or determine individual results. They are marginal. Very large sums, multiple trials will converge there someday.
They have no effect at all on the outcome of an individual coin toss. Not at all. At all.
And no one is arguing about that.
It's about the probability that "the coin will return to the starting level" - it's not 0
And no one is arguing about that.
It's about the probability that "the coin will return to the initial level" - it's not 0
In infinity it's 1, as for any level
From time to time I get the feeling that you have nothing to say on the matter, and that's why all these "ok, you've gone away".
I told you, something clearly pinched him :) tinny.
You don't know anything about it and this is the first time you've heard that word from me.
For example, in the markets there may be a dependence of the average day range from the day of the week or for example, the dependence of the high-close value from the open-low value, which clearly does not favor a random walk. but these differences are of little help in trading for the uninitiated. the main method of trading the more successful jammer uses a lot of timeframes. The author of this thread would be well advised to use the open-low method to help the uninitiated.
the author of this thread i would advise to read books of these people)
the author of the thread would be well advised to read the books by the aforementioned people.
The series can be different, with the same mark. There will always be a one-sided advantage due to unequal numbers of identical results in a series. A series is a succession of + or - results repeatedly in succession.
The series in turn is unevenly distributed. The skewness increases, butthe Law of Large Numbers will not allow "skewness to infinity".
I can't explain it any more simply. Not a physicist or a mathematician.)) I have not studied these sciences and will not)))
All true, but the problem is that you have to make a prediction on a time line.
So what will change? The straight zero on the x-axis will remain zero. The graph will randomly make its turns around the x-axis.
Figuratively, the results of the 5:1, 10:2,15:1, 25:2,15:1,10:1 series... cannot be repeated indefinitely,the Law of Large Numbers will not allow "skewing to such infinity".
It's the Law! Or does anyone think it can be neglected?
And a forecast can be made on any plot, it is already a matter of technique (skill)))).
It is already a schedule like any financial. You can make forecasts all you want.
With such a chart, the probability of predicting the next result will be much higher than 50/50.
I have an Excel program somewhere that can guess the next value +1 or -1. If I find it, I'll post it.
Even purely intuitive, you can guess up to 70% correctly.
So how is this chart different from the financial one? The law of the chart is the same.
Trends, waves, channels.
)))
You don't know anything about it, and this is the first time you've heard that word from me.