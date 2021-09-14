Random wandering - page 14
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Is there anywhere to download SB quotes for MT? So that I can put them in without dancing with tambourine and try to run a couple of strategies in the tester?
There are some "brokers" who are registered as gaming brokers. So they "quote", (including on weekends) so-called synthetic indices...
This is not the right one.
This is not the right one.
Isn't "this" what you asked for?
Whoever wants to have fun on SB can start "trading" both on history and live (without looking ahead ...
)
There are some "brokers" who are registered as gaming brokers. So they "quote", (including at weekends) the so-called synthetic indices...
That's not the point.
Just so many articles, topics on the forum on this subject, has no one created an RND symbol for a metotrader and checked it? I'm not sure if I can make some random quotes for MT5, maybe I can make an Expert Advisor that will make some random synthetic quotes. If you want to know where the quotes are that you cannot earn on? I want to try to trade on them, but I don't want to plunge too much into trading. But I don't want to plunge too much and spend time on creating these charts, because someone has them anyway.
Just so many articles, topics on the forum on this subject, has no one created an RND symbol for a metotrader and checked it? I'm not sure if I've got a good one, but I'm sure I can make an Expert Advisor that will make arbitrary quotes for MT5. If you want to know where the quotes are that you cannot earn on? I want to try to trade on them, but I don't want to plunge too much into trading. I don't want to take much effort and spend time on creation of these charts, because someone has them anyway.
I don't really need them. I don't really need them. Tiki is the same kind of random. The essence is the same.
I do not want to spend too much time on creating these charts, because they are random for MT4-5.
I don't really need them. Tiki is the same as similar randomness. The essence is the same.
The picture was dumped by someone before, it means that there is a random graph for MT4-5.
It is like in that joke: I have not read but I judge. I have not tried it, but everyone agrees that there is no point.
There were some very good monitors in one thread recently, there are people with good trading strategies, just to check the expectation from good robots on regular charts and on SB.
There were some very good monitors in one thread recently, there are people with good trading strategies, just check expectation from good robots on regular charts and on SB.
The whole beauty of the random synthetic index quotes I described from certified brokers is that their generators have been tested and the randomness is confirmed.
This allows apologists of the theory of "earning" in the SB to demonstrate the success of their strategies not on the history of randomly generated sequences, but as if they were alive...
)
The whole beauty of random synthetic index quotations from certified brokers described by me is that their generators have been tested and their randomness is confirmed.
This allows the apologists of the theory of "earning" on SB to demonstrate the success of their strategies not on the history of randomly generated sequences, but as if in real life ...
)
Not at all consistent with a coin.
The value on a coin will be 1 or -1 on a chart, while the value on ticks may change by any amount.
That's when it comes to the coin, you have to stick to such rules. Don't wag your tail.
Doesn't match the coin at all.
A coin will have a value of 1 or -1 on the chart, but on ticks the value can change by a different amount.
Now, when it comes to the coin, you have to stick to these rules. Don't wag your tail.
D)
Just so many articles, topics on the forum on this topic, has no one created an RND symbol for a metotrader and checked? I'm not sure if I've got a good one, but I'm sure I can make an Expert Advisor that will make arbitrary quotes for MT5. If you want to know where the quotes are that you cannot earn on? I want to try to trade on them, but I don't want to plunge too much into trading. I don't want to plunge too much and spend time on creation of these charts, somebody has them anyway.
For example http://www.random-chart.com/