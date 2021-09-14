Random wandering - page 32
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There's no need to apologise, everyone here is the same (myself included)) and wants to appear smarter and taller than others. They are human beings))
__________
Believe me, I'm being serious.
You won't deny the Law of Large Numbers, will you? Really?
With the example of a "coin" we can trace the process from the first flip to infinity.
Based on the Law of Large Numbers, we can spend a straight line. from the first throw to infinity.
Because the results of the throws may be a series with the same + or -, there is a deviation of the graph from our straight line.
This is wherethe Law of Large Numbers will not allow for infinite deviation in one direction or the other.
If you get the point, that's good. I don't intend to tell you the rest of the nuances here.
The paradox of infinity is that half of infinity is also infinite. Therefore, except for the fact that on an infinite sample the sum of eagles and tails tends to zero, it also tends to infinity, and it is unknown whether to minus infinity or plus infinity.
Also, having once started counting, it is for the observer to start counting, not for the coin. It is not known by what magnitude there is already a deflection at the time of the beginning of the reference, i.e. it is not known on which side the attractor is, and it is useless to rush around, it is not known whether the return has gone to zero or whether the deflection continues.
Also, having once started counting, it is for the observer to start counting, not for the coin. It is not known by what magnitude there is already a deflection at the time of the start of the reference, i.e. it is not known which side the attractor is on.
does it matter?
For the coin? The observer?
Or for the attractor?
does it matter?
For the coin?
Or the tractor?
What is "it"?
The assumption is, if I understand correctly. That since we have an equal probability dropout of 1 or(-1). Then the average vector of the graph should tend towards the horizontal. But the point is that for a random walk, the condition may not be met that there will be an equal-probability roll of 1;(-1).
The series can be different, with the same mark. There will always be a one-sided advantage due to unequal numbers of identical results in a series. A series is a succession of + or - results repeatedly in succession.
The series in turn is unevenly distributed. The skewness increases, butthe Law of Large Numbers will not allow "skewness to infinity".
I can't explain it any more simply. Not a physicist or a mathematician.)) I have not studied these sciences and will not)))
does it matter?
For the coin?
Or the tractor?
The coin doesn't care - it has no brains.
Neither does the observer... ;)
The series can be different, with the same mark. There will always be a one-sided advantage due to unequal numbers of identical results in a series. A series is a succession of + or - results repeatedly in succession.
A series in turn is unevenly distributed. The skewness increases, butthe Law of Large Numbers will not allow "skewness to infinity".
I can't explain it any more simply. Not a physicist or a mathematician.)) I have not studied these sciences and will not)))
what can be said here: what a mess. the coin returns according to the law of large numbers. The law forces it. no comments
So finish the book on terver.
All you have to do is live forever
You are only 33 years old. Learn maths and physics instead of hanging out on the forum in every thread. It will come in handy in trading.