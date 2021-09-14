Random wandering - page 40
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Easy.
Five letters and one question mark.
Even know how a transformer works.
Guuuuuuuu.
I remember a while back, a moderator was waiting for you to form an idea. I think it's happened now.
You'd better get ready for the heating season. It's going to get colder soon. Check the coals, screws and crowbars.
...Check out the charcoal, the screws, the crowbars.
The guy's a prodigy on the subject))
A guy who's pumped on the topic))
Ooh!!! That's right.
And don't forget the valenki.))
So, have you broken the backbone of the occasional wander?
It's a bit tight. Valens are the wrong size).
...
Someone should apologise. Come on, I forgive the schoolboy.) Maybe they'll offer another 50,000)))) I'd be ashamed to refuse.
Yeah, well...
Yeah...
I don't get it?
So according to you the coin will fall out one side all the time and the graph will move away from the x-axis to who knows how far away?
As many falls above 0 as there are below 0. Well, this is for the youngest ones).
Use, my dearphysicists and mathematicians, a free lesson.
Someone should apologise. Come on, I forgive the schoolboys.) Maybe they'll offer another 50,000)))) It would be a shame to refuse.
I read about ZBF, what a good boy, he has become very big. The smallest thing left is to explain how the ability to predict specific endpoints of a random graph, rather than just its average on huge samples, follows from it. We're not trading the average in a vacuum, we're trading the sum of the increments, don't you see the difference? We don't live indefinitely and we don't have an infinite deposit in order to stupidly wait by the law of large numbers for a random graph to ever make us a profit.
The question has been posed: is it possible to predict the graph of a coin? All your naive drawing - trend waves channels on SB chart, it's all for naught, there are no stable formations on such a chart by definition, the fact that you draw them retroactively means nothing, these constructions have no predictive ability at all on a random chart. I very much doubt that with the level of knowledge you demonstrate you have anything working in the market, but on a number of SB's all this nonsense will unequivocally not start. This would have been known to you with basic knowledge, or you could have personally tested it in practice and verified that the theory is correct, but since you continue to confidently spout illiterate nonsense, it is absolutely clear that you have neither theory nor practice at your fingertips.
You are like a living illustration of the phenomenon of kargo cults, in which the dormant natives are trying to imitate some external forms with a total lack of understanding of the essence and physics of the process. You mumble terms with unclear meaning, hoping that they will work on others as a spell, but it is unlikely, only shows what a fierce ignoramus, who does not know even the school curriculum.
He believes that there are properties in common between the human heart as an organ and a pile of cow dung laid out on the ground in the shape of a heart, as they have the same shape.
What a kargo-cult , what a sum of increments....