Independent work by two advisers
What I want to know is how to technically implement independent work of two different EAs on one currency pair ? Theoretically, this can be achieved with magicians but they say that in practice they confuse their own and other people's ones anyway.
How can an EA confuse its own and other people's orders if they have different magics and the EA analyses them correctly?
If the EA is written without errors and it analyses magics, then it will not touch someone else's magics.
In my TS League I have 16 independent EAs working on each pair. And they do not interfere with each other. Moreover, on one chart one expert serves up to a dozen symbols (16 experts on each), and there are no conflicts.
How can an EA confuse its own and other people's orders if they have different magics and the EA analyses them correctly?
If the EA is written without errors and it analyses magics, then it will not touch someone else's magics.
In my TC League, I have 16 independent Expert Advisors on each pair. And they do not interfere with each other. Moreover, one expert on one chart serves up to ten symbols (16 experts on each) and no conflicts occur
In my TS League I have 16 independent EAs working on each pair. They do not interfere with each other. Moreover, on one chart one EA serves up to ten symbols (16 EAs on each) and no conflicts occur.
That's fantastic.... I wrote: "I read somewhere on the forum, some forum users say that despite the majors they still mix up their own and others' ones". I decided to ask again - VPS servers still offer three or four terminals for one fee. So if I install one EA on one terminal, on another one on ..... I will get it? On the screenshot I also noticed a tip with different popups - one popup doesn't have an EA, while the other one does. No one has answered these two questions.
If the EA is written without errors and it analyses magics - then it will not touch someone else's magics
IF........................................... and I am advised to go to a freelance programmer . I already did, and not once. They cannot write an ordinary netizen. Only I pay commissions for arbitrage - in case of any outcome they take 10 % from me. I am fed up - I trade manually. But I have not lost hope. I have faith too. I have faith.
What a fantasy.... I wrote: "I read somewhere on the forum, some forum users say that despite the majiks, they still mix up their own and others'. I decided to ask again - VPS servers still offer three or four terminals for one fee. So if I install one EA on one terminal, on another one on ..... I will get it? On the screenshot I also noticed a tip with different popups - one popup doesn't have an EA, while the other one does. No one has answered these two questions.
My EA may work with one chart on all available symbols or the ones I indicate. But the second one can work with the same symbols on the second chart. They should not touch each other's positions.
Additionally the third chart can be started by the same Expert Advisor and tell it to work independently from a Magician with all symbols or indicate namely what symbols. It will work with all symbols that are allowed.
And so on and so forth.
Well-written expert, never go into someone else's garden, if he was not allowed to do so.
If the advisor is written without errors, and it analyses magicians - it will not touch someone else's magicians
IF........................................... and I was advised to contact a freelance programmer. I've been there more than once. I have been there more than once. Only I pay commissions for arbitrage - in case of any outcome they take 10 % from me. I am fed up - I trade manually. But I have not lost hope. I have faith too. I have faith.
Maybe it is just a question of the Terms of Reference?
How to draw up a ToR to order a trading robot
Have you developed your trading strategy and use it in trading? If the rules of your system are well formalized in software algorithms, it is better to put a trading robot instead of yourself.
Maybe it's all about the terms of reference?
How to write a ToR to order a trading robot
Have you developed a trading strategy and use it to trade? If the rules of your system are well formalized in software algorithms, it would be better to use a trading robot instead of yourself.
Maybe it's all about the terms of reference? .................
You write them and say: "I understand everything. No questions."
My Expert Advisor can work from one chart on all available symbols, or the ones I indicate. But the second one can work with the same symbols on the second chart. They will not touch each other's positions.
Additionally the third chart can be started by the same Expert Advisor and tell it to work independently from a Magician with all symbols or indicate namely what symbols. It will work with all symbols that it is allowed to work with.
And so on and so forth.
Well-written expert, never go into someone else's garden, if he was not allowed to do so.
"I have ..." ........( IF ) ....Rightly written expert...........
Good afternoon to all forum users. I wonder how to technically implement independent work of two different EAs on one currency pair? Theoretically, this can be done with mages, but they say that in practice they confuse their own and other EAs. Maybe I need two separate terminals? In one terminal an EA on the EUR USD currency pair sits on the second terminal and another one trades EUR USD?
I noticed that if I open two windows for the same currency pair on one terminal, then I put the EA in one window and not in the other. If we set another EA in a window where there is no EA, will they not confuse orders?
If there is possibility to regulate Magic in advisor, installed on any instrument, and advisor works with this parameter correctly, then we can install an infinite number of copies of one advisor on different windows or an infinite number of copies of another advisor, in which settings can also be adjusted with this parameter, on the same instrument. At the same time, you can work manually on the same instrument. The MT terminal guarantees that if advisors work correctly, there will be no confusion of orders. Everyone will break even. This is all on one account. The Magic numbers parameter is designed and used by the developers to prevent the Expert Advisors from using orders of others. If you hover your mouse over a certain order in the Trade tab, a tooltip will show its ownership. The account number, magic number and order number make the order unique.
- www.metatrader5.com
If the advisor is written without errors, and it analyses magics - it will not touch someone else's magics
I would be advised to go to a freelance programmer. I have been there more than once. They are not able to write an ordinary netizen. Only I pay commissions for arbitrage - in case of any outcome they take 10 % from me. I am fed up - I trade manually. But I have not lost hope. I have faith too. I have faith.
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Good afternoon to all forum users. I wonder how to technically implement independent work of two different EAs on one currency pair? Theoretically, this can be achieved with mages, but they say in practice they confuse their own and other people's ones. Maybe I need two separate terminals? In one terminal an EA on the EUR USD currency pair sits on the second terminal and another one trades EUR USD?
I noticed that if I open two windows for the same currency pair on one terminal, then I put the EA in one window and not in the other. If we place another EA in a window where there is no EA, will they not confuse orders?