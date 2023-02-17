Experiment - page 163
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I'll be the tenth.
Thank you. With your vote, I am ready to start the demonstration on the real account.
This is not entirely true. The criterion for effectiveness is one: money in the account. No other artificial limits are required.
It hasn't bother anyone that MQL verification is not passed and Michael cannot create a signal from the real account. The signal on other sites is not allowed by MQL5 rules
I'm confused about something else. The rules say that any registered user can create a free signal.
And I see signs like this:
I'm confused about something else. The rules say that any registered user can create a free signal.
And I see signs like this:
This is the subscription price of the signal copiers. You don't have to pay anything.
I'm confused about something else. The rules say that any registered user can create a free signal.
And I see signs like this:
Choose Real. And write there the amount of 10000 dollars a month to monitor on the real. And then no one will sign up.
So maybe don't create a signal but just provide an account number and password to view?
Just the same, I want to look at balance and equity, level of drawdown, on the MCL is convenient to look at.
Write an amount of $10,000 a month there to monitor on the real. And then no one will sign up.
But technically it will be a paid signal, they will say that a paid signal cannot be discussed
Tell me how you can trade in minus here? It's not even that, it's just anything that is consciously and from the market understood by the trader.
If I say that it is BOB (although this is not so), then I will gather at least curious people, including followers; however, this is not important - it is important CROWD
and, of course, on such a highpitch, someone will contact me in person. And I will of course sell him a signal from another account.
The topic of EMP by inaction of the moderators is the most active and watchable. Therefore, I will say that the NSR.
And done not just any way, but in Julia (this is a special language for mathematics)
YOU'RE BEING PLAYED LIKE CHILDREN.