Experiment - page 160
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There is logic in that. But in this case there is no question of payment. Let's hope I'm not breaking any rules.
In this case, there is a risk that, like out of the blue, this one will come around the corner:
.And waving his sword, he'll strike at his own pleasure.
There is logic in that. But in this case there is no question of payment. Let's hope I'm not breaking any rules.
I don't know, I don't know. It could be interpreted as preparation and promotion for payment. I've seen it before. So what?
Count these two as well.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ya_programmer
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kalipso1979
They're probably embarrassed, but they've already written several pages: "you don't show, you don't show, ..."
Nah, can't count them. They haven't talked about it themselves )
I don't know - I don't know. It could be seen as preparation and promotion for a fee. There have been cases like this before. So what???
Isn't it the opposite of good if someone would demonstrate good trading before launching a signal for money?
Nah, I can't count them. They haven't talked about it themselves )
They're shy. They want to, and they want to, and their mum won't let them.
They are shy. They want to, and prick, and the mother does not tell.
Oleg, there is already, all perfectly visible - a titanic.
It's better to give his mother the moneythe demo is the demo, but the real is the real - for this tsa is heaven and earth
They are shy. They are both eager and prickly and their mum won't let them.
Nah, I can't count them. They didn't talk about it themselves )
Count me out.
Oleg, there is already, it's all perfectly visible - a titanic.
He'd better give his mother the money.
The English Titanic is just a milestone in the world's seafaring development.
Look, what Russian Titans sail the seas and oceans nowadays.
.
I think it's whoever wants it, wants it. But it's not nice to show off, to make yourself look good. You've got to be a man (not you)
You're a dummy, you don't have to yell about it.