Experiment - page 160

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Mikhael1983:

There is logic in that. But in this case there is no question of payment. Let's hope I'm not breaking any rules.

In this case, there is a risk that, like out of the blue, this one will come around the corner:

.

And waving his sword, he'll strike at his own pleasure.
 
Mikhael1983:

There is logic in that. But in this case there is no question of payment. Let's hope I'm not breaking any rules.

I don't know, I don't know. It could be interpreted as preparation and promotion for payment. I've seen it before. So what?

 
PapaYozh:

Count these two as well.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ya_programmer

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kalipso1979


They're probably embarrassed, but they've already written several pages: "you don't show, you don't show, ..."

Nah, can't count them. They haven't talked about it themselves )

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I don't know - I don't know. It could be seen as preparation and promotion for a fee. There have been cases like this before. So what???

Isn't it the opposite of good if someone would demonstrate good trading before launching a signal for money?

[Deleted]  
Mikhael1983:

Nah, I can't count them. They haven't talked about it themselves )

They're shy. They want to, and they want to, and their mum won't let them.

 
Олег avtomat:

They are shy. They want to, and prick, and the mother does not tell.

Oleg, there is already, all perfectly visible - a titanic.

It's better to give his mother the money

the demo is the demo, but the real is the real - for this tsa is heaven and earth
[Deleted]  
Олег avtomat:

They are shy. They are both eager and prickly and their mum won't let them.

I think that if they want to, they want to. But showing off like that, trying to make yourself look good, it's not nice. You've got to be a man (not you)
 
Mikhael1983:

Nah, I can't count them. They didn't talk about it themselves )

Count me out.

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Renat Akhtyamov:

Oleg, there is already, it's all perfectly visible - a titanic.

He'd better give his mother the money.

The English Titanic is just a milestone in the world's seafaring development.

Look, what Russian Titans sail the seas and oceans nowadays.

.

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Vladimir Baskakov:
I think it's whoever wants it, wants it. But it's not nice to show off, to make yourself look good. You've got to be a man (not you)

You're a dummy, you don't have to yell about it.

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