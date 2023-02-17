Experiment - page 273
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Have you finished yet?
No, it's still ongoing.
Go ahead, then, to experiment #2 - be the host.
The terms of experiment #2 I have voiced - you need a volunteer to run the EA on the demo and connect the monitoring.
If you don't want to, others are unlikely to want to, because the result of the experiment is likely to be similar.
Account status at 6 10 21:
There is a possibility that, equity has reached the initial deposit as, the potential of the funds has crossed its line.
There is little enthusiasm in the thread, probably no one believes in the success of the experiments any more.
Unfortunately, this is the case.
Doing a little testing on experiment number two and here are some observations:
1. If we close an order when the indicator signal changes and open an opposite one, the closed orders are mainly losing (and in total).
Yes, the indicator seems to find the needed combination and equity of the currency basket becomes positive but how long will the growth last? After all, we do not know how many losing orders will be closed until the equity turns positive and there will be enough profit/loss movements in the plus area to cover the losses.
This is an option to calculate the losses of orders before the positive equity is formed and wait until the profit = loss * 2 and close everything. Then start a new session.
2. If we prescribe the condition 'close an order at a change of the indicator signal and open the opposite order only if the current order is in the profit', closed orders will naturally, but equity of the currency basket will press down into the negative zone for a long time (longer than in the first case).
And it is not certain that the open basket equity will turn to the profit, but not to the deep one. Ideally, the indicator may find such a combination that equity would be in the plus zone.
The conclusion is as follows: in the first case, we immediately subtract losses from the balance by unprofitable orders and wait until the total profit of the open currency basket covers the losses, leading to a profit. In the second case, we increase the balance until the negative equity and wait for the positive value of the open currency basket to become at least slightly positive.
Which option is better, I do not know.
Which option is better I don't know.
leave a few 2-3-4 weakly correlated pairs and include a small martingale on each :-)
There are no other options to get something out of nothing.
The afftar is not engaged and not interested in trading, markets, economy... That's why the result is the same as MA. Even a bit worse, we cannot adjust it to some specific pairs and markets.
Which option is better I do not know.
Start a basket of currencies and don't interfere with the opening and closing process, otherwise, you will get confused.
leave a few 2-3-4 weakly correlated pairs and include a small martingale on each :-)
There are no other options to get something out of nothing.
The afftar is not engaged and not interested in trading, markets, economy... That's why the result is the same as the MA.
The experiment will judge us.
leave a few 2-3-4 weakly correlated pairs and include a small martingale on each :-)
There are no other options to get something out of nothing.
The afftar is not engaged and not interested in trading, markets, economy... That's why the result is the same as MA. It's even worse, we cannot adjust it to some specific pairs and markets.
Now all pairs are correlated, because I work exclusively with my experimenthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/367874/page272#comment_25016445
I am not considering other approaches to the indicator yet. If we take uncorrelated pairs, it should be pairs where currency symbols do not repeat.