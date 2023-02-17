Experiment - page 276
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In fact, they flow and profits are fixed, though, because the EA immediately opens a new position in the same direction with a loss of spread. This is payment for comfort and psychological relief.
Yes, it's the same illusion as in the case of lots, which is as if there is no loss, but in fact the floating loss has not disappeared. This is pure self-deception. You don't gain anything at all, except for extra losses on the spread.
How is the profit, in terms of the system, different from the loss, so that it makes sense to handle it differently?
You talk about some kind of skillful approach, but you make mistakes on the level of a person who saw the terminal for the first time yesterday.
the advisor immediately opens a new position in the same direction with a loss of spread.
This is completely silly.
I think so too - the semblance of movement. Apparently, we should stop this nonsense. The experiment, after a few months, will show whether the indicator has predictive potential or not.
I think so too - the semblance of movement. Apparently, we should stop this nonsense. The experiment, after a few months, will show whether the indicator has prognostic potential or not.
No, Mr. Yusuf, this TS will not provide for you and glorify the country.
The experiment has shown that TS is slowly and surely losing money.
And I myself has already realized that"it's impossible to create a right trading strategy by definition. It all depends on the reality of the market at the moment. You start a well-tuned ATS and wait for your finest hour. There is no other way.
That is, the TS was created on the basis of "at random". That is how one should understand the result of the experiment.
But thisresult is also a result.
I personally found it interesting and important to look at it, so as not to step on such a rake.
One must hope for a miracle. With what fate has in store. Maybe we will be lucky.
@Uladzimir Izerski
He has a good system, Yusuf. Only the MM fails.
The formulas are cool, if he could make a smartphone attachment to them, like drawing a second half of the photo, or something like that, he would be golden. I don't know how many people have tried to make strategies on this basis, but no one seems to have succeeded.
is tantamount to going to the taiga for cranberries with your bare ass
Taiga? Sikhote-Alin, or what place?
Taiga? Sikhote-Alin, or what place?
Surgut