Experiment - page 275
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Look after 02 08 21 when the deposit was fully formed.
What's thereto look at? Floating profit-1,378.44. That's 20% of the balance. You don't even have to be a good mathematician.
If you look at the monthly result, this minus, only under good circumstances, can be repaid in at least a year.
We will wait and see. There is no hurry)
What's thereto look at? Floating profit-1,378.44. That's 20% of the balance sheet. You don't even have to be a good mathematician.
If you look at the monthly result, this minus, only under good circumstances, can be recouped in at least a year.
We will wait and see. There is no hurry)
I decided to close positions with 1 dollar profit, which is 1% of my deposit, manually. So far, I have closed 3 positions for $ 5. Because of it floating loss increased.
Decided to close positions with a $1 profit, which is 1% of the deposit, manually. So far, I have closed 3 positions for $5. Because of this the floating loss has increased.
One should fix profits and let losses flow, all correctly decided, this is a classic of successful trading.
Gotta lock in profits and let the losses flow, all correctly decided, it's a classic of successful trading.
sitting on your ass is the art of over sitting :-)
You have to lock in profits and let the losses flow, all correctly decided, it's a classic of successful trading.
If you have enough money, you can wait for the price to come back and the losses to turn into profits).
The price song.
" Wait for me and I'll be back.
Just wait very long,
Wait when they bring sadness
Yellow rains,
Wait when the snows sweep,
Wait when it's hot,
Wait when no one else is waiting,
Forgetting yesterday."
(K. Simonov)
P.S. I hope that Yusuf appreciates humour and will not be offended.
Decided to close positions with a $1 profit, which is 1% of the deposit, manually. So far, I have closed 3 positions for $5. Because of this, the floating loss increased.
What the heck is wrong with the picture ... :-)
Decided to close positions with a $1 profit, which is 1% of the deposit, manually. So far, I have closed 3 positions for $5. Because of this, the floating loss increased.
Decided to close positions with a $1 profit, which is 1% of the deposit, manually. So far, I have closed 3 positions for $5. Because of this, the floating loss has increased.
You have all open orders, to one degree or another, in lots all the time. Hence the seemingly indestructible nature of your deposit. This false feeling will follow you all the time. This is not the right approach to trading.
Yes, closing profitable ones will not increase funds. Closing unprofitable ones will reduce your balance, but it won't increase your funds either.
There is a way out of this cycle. Create a proper trading system (TS).
You should fix the profits and let the losses flow, that's a classic of successful trading.
In fact, the profits flow as well, although they are fixed, because the Expert Advisor immediately opens a new position in the same direction with a loss of spread. This is payment for comfort and psychological relief.
You have all open orders, to one degree or another, in lots all the time. Hence the seemingly indestructible nature of your deposit. This false feeling will haunt you all the time. This is not the right approach to trading.
Yes, closing profitable ones will not increase funds. Closing unprofitable ones will reduce your balance, but it won't increase your funds either.
There is a way out of this cycle. Create a proper trading system (TS).
It is impossible to create a correct trading strategy, by definition. Everything depends on the market reality at the moment. You start a well-established ATS and wait for its finest hour. There is no other way.