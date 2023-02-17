Experiment - page 224

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
You've done it again?
I don't care if it's every day or more than once ;)
The bigger the deposit, the steeper the bonus ;)
I look at this mess and I can't stop laughing. They're spreading their wings for 100 quid.
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
I don't care if it's every day or more than once ;)
The bigger the deposit, the bigger the bonus ;)
I'm watching this mess and I can't stop laughing. They're spreading their wings for 100 quid.
Like Yusya, we should increase the lot.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Like Yusya, you have to increase the lot.
I'm dropping the risk, actually ;)
You've got a place, you've got to piss, if you have to.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Yes, every day, even more than once ;)
The bigger the deposit, the steeper the bonus;)
I'm looking at this mess and I'm laughing relentlessly. They spread their wings for 100 quid.

What do you mean bonus account? You're stuck... it's not a "cushion in the margin" provided it's a stop out to put it mildly close

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

A bonus account or what? You're stuck...it's not a "cushion in the margin" provided it's a stop out to put it mildly.

A bonus is a profit in my mind, not from a DT, but from a trade
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

The bigger the deposit, the better the bonus ;)


Renat Akhtyamov #:
Bonus is my idea of profit, not from a broker, but from trading


So you have no profit.

 
PapaYozh #:



So you don't have a profit.

And I'm on credit, aren't I?
Hahahaha, I'm laughing my cheeks off.
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
And I'm on credit, aren't I?
Hahahaha
Why, from retirement.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Why, since I'm retired.
I'm as far from retirement as China.
OK, off to get some Czech and sausages ;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
And I'm on credit, aren't I?
Hahahaha, it makes my cheeks pop.

I don't know why you're splashing out, I have no idea.

But the fact that you put 216.81 in your account and 104.83 in assets is a fact.

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