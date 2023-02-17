Experiment - page 224
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You've done it again?
I don't care if it's every day or more than once ;)
Like Yusya, you have to increase the lot.
Yes, every day, even more than once ;)
What do you mean bonus account? You're stuck... it's not a "cushion in the margin" provided it's a stop out to put it mildly close
A bonus account or what? You're stuck...it's not a "cushion in the margin" provided it's a stop out to put it mildly.
Bonus is my idea of profit, not from a broker, but from trading
So you have no profit.
So you don't have a profit.
Why, since I'm retired.
I don't know why you're splashing out, I have no idea.
But the fact that you put 216.81 in your account and 104.83 in assets is a fact.