Experiment - page 227

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Олег avtomat #:

Your stupidity makes me sad rather than happy.

Is it this 4 year old parody of yours that's not pouring?


Man, you show your leaked demos;)

Ahahahahaa

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

A demo is just that - a demo. The search, development and testing takes place on a demo. There is no financial loss in a demo account.

But you don't understand that either.

[Deleted]  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The experiment

Oleg avtomat, 2021.09.02 00:52

You have already made your third deposit. Will you make a joke when the fourth deposit is made?

Man, I'm amazed at this increment calculation system...

Gain: 82.36%
Profit: 33.30 USD
Funds: 78.99 USD
Balance: 181.73 USD
Initial deposit: 40.33 USD
Withdrawal: 0.00 USD
Replenishments: 108.10 USD


And this system misleads not only the spectators, but you too, as an actor in this action.



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ps

This is more addressed to the administration, which is in charge of monitoring and signals section.


We are waiting for the fifth refill.

 
Олег avtomat #:

A demo is just that - a demo. The search, development and testing takes place on a demo. There is no financial loss when you lose a demo account.

But you don't understand that either.

Yeah no, I agree with you.
But you won't see on a demo what you see on a real one......
There will probably be a long ellipsis about how the calculations will work, some embodied in various kinds of graphics....
 
Олег avtomat #:

Waiting for the fifth refill.

If necessary, of course. But I've said more than I wanted to here, so, U-turn!
Hahahahaha
There are those who know what I mean and there are others, hahahahahaha
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
If that's what it takes, sure. But I've said more than I wanted to here, so, U-turn!
Hahahaha
There are those who know what I mean and there are others, hahahahaha

You're getting a lot of "hahaha"... It already sounds like a nervous breakdown. You need to calm down for starters, and maybe get some treatment already.

 
Олег avtomat #:

You're getting a lot of "haha"... That sounds like a nervous breakdown. You need to calm down first, maybe get some treatment.

Oleg, for eight years, no less, I've been doing things on my own that no one here cares about
It's basically stupid. According to this.
That is, if I see that the man is stupidly losing money in the near future, stupidly, good luck, sorry, nothing but hahahahahaha
For example, if I started describing a strategy on how not to lose, hvhahahahaha, because it's a two sentence strategy at most ....
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Oleg, for eight years, no less, I've been single-handedly doing what no one here cares about
Basically, it's dumb. By that.
That is, if I see that the man is stupidly losing money in the near future, stupidly his strategy is like that, good luck, sorry, except hahahahahahaha nothing
Like if I started describing a strategy on how not to lose, hvhahahahaha, because it's a two-sentence maximum strategy ....

Not to mislead you with monitoring, I'm giving you a hint about the actual state of affairs in your account :


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Олег avtomat #:

In order not to mislead you, I am giving you a hint about the actual state of affairs in your account:


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Oleg, I know what it's like to gobble up 100 quid once and not 100% of the deposit. ;) That's why it's better to do planning formulas, like I do. And not analyzing.
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Oleg, I know what it's like to eat for 100 quid once and not for 100% of the deposit. That's why it's better to use planning formulas, like I do. And not analyzing.

Did you understand what you said?

;)))

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