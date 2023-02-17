Experiment - page 227
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Your stupidity makes me sad rather than happy.
Is it this 4 year old parody of yours that's not pouring?
Man, you show your leaked demos;)
Ahahahahaa
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A demo is just that - a demo. The search, development and testing takes place on a demo. There is no financial loss in a demo account.
But you don't understand that either.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The experiment
Oleg avtomat, 2021.09.02 00:52
You have already made your third deposit. Will you make a joke when the fourth deposit is made?
Man, I'm amazed at this increment calculation system...
And this system misleads not only the spectators, but you too, as an actor in this action.
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ps
This is more addressed to the administration, which is in charge of monitoring and signals section.
We are waiting for the fifth refill.
A demo is just that - a demo. The search, development and testing takes place on a demo. There is no financial loss when you lose a demo account.
But you don't understand that either.
Waiting for the fifth refill.
If that's what it takes, sure. But I've said more than I wanted to here, so, U-turn!
You're getting a lot of "hahaha"... It already sounds like a nervous breakdown. You need to calm down for starters, and maybe get some treatment already.
You're getting a lot of "haha"... That sounds like a nervous breakdown. You need to calm down first, maybe get some treatment.
Oleg, for eight years, no less, I've been single-handedly doing what no one here cares about
Not to mislead you with monitoring, I'm giving you a hint about the actual state of affairs in your account :
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In order not to mislead you, I am giving you a hint about the actual state of affairs in your account:
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Oleg, I know what it's like to eat for 100 quid once and not for 100% of the deposit. That's why it's better to use planning formulas, like I do. And not analyzing.
Did you understand what you said?
;)))