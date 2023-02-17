Experiment - page 226
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It's always like this, everyone is so sure of themselves...
and in the end the outcome is the same...
isn't it?
I know what you are talking about, but even the slightest impulse can break your whole system, and you may not even realize it, as you are so sure of your system.
All his confidence is based on calculations, that's all, on paper calculations.
It may or may not work in practice,
he's right, you can't saddle the market without a rigorous calculation.
and I am a hundred percent sure he will be fine-tuning his trading robot for a long time, the market always wants to change and
it's like opening the bonnet of an old ziguli, you open it every day out of habit and look at the engine,
You ask yourself why I opened it... I don't know )))
all his confidence is based on calculations, that's all, on paper calculations.
it may or may not work in practice,
he is right, without a rigorous calculation he will not be able to ride the market
and I am a hundred percent sure he will be fine-tuning his trading robot for a long time, the market always wants to change and
it's like opening the bonnet of an old ziguli, every day you open it out of habit and look at the engine,
You ask yourself why I opened it... I don't know )))
Nah, that's how forex works - up up down down down. And our task is to turn momentum into a calm and measured equi movement in our account, which is always in the plus
Usethe formula to crush the volumes.
and you'll never see a drain again)))
Usethe formula to crush the volumes.
and you'll never see a drain again)))
In the story of creating the balloon for Dunno and his friends, you remember,
the pump kept pumping up the air and the short people kept coating the surface with new portions of dandelion juice.
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In the story of creating the balloon for Dunno and his friends, you remember,
the pump kept pumping air, and the short people kept pouring new dandelion juice on the surface.
Eh, you should have some brains...
Tractor, Vivat!
Oh, you should have some brains...
What was that you said up there? Did you get excited about what I leaked? Remember once and for all, this is bullshit! All I've been doing for four years is writing a strategy that doesn't leak. She's a pisser, and that's all that matters.
Your stupidity makes me sad rather than happy.
Is it this four-year-old travesty of yours that doesn't pour?
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