Experiment - page 226

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CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:

It's always like this, everyone is so sure of themselves...

and in the end the outcome is the same...

isn't it?

I know what you are talking about, but even the slightest impulse can break your whole system, and you may not even realize it, as you are so sure of your system.

All his confidence is based on calculations, that's all, on paper calculations.

It may or may not work in practice,

he's right, you can't saddle the market without a rigorous calculation.

and I am a hundred percent sure he will be fine-tuning his trading robot for a long time, the market always wants to change and

it's like opening the bonnet of an old ziguli, you open it every day out of habit and look at the engine,

You ask yourself why I opened it... I don't know )))

 
Marat Zeidaliyev #:

all his confidence is based on calculations, that's all, on paper calculations.

it may or may not work in practice,

he is right, without a rigorous calculation he will not be able to ride the market

and I am a hundred percent sure he will be fine-tuning his trading robot for a long time, the market always wants to change and

it's like opening the bonnet of an old ziguli, every day you open it out of habit and look at the engine,

You ask yourself why I opened it... I don't know )))

So far I've made a lot of adjustments, pulled all the accounts to the plus side from the losses of the previous years, I've made some dough... I can't get enough of it ;))))
Till Friday said Baskakov ;))))
Fuck.... it's not until friday, just enough time to see the process through to the end as they say ;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Nah, that's how forex works - up up down down down. And our task is to turn momentum into a calm and measured equi movement in our account, which is always in the plus

Usethe formula to crush the volumes.

and you'll never see a drain again)))

 
Marat Zeidaliyev #:

Usethe formula to crush the volumes.

and you'll never see a drain again)))

It was manual ;)
[Deleted]  

In the story of creating the balloon for Dunno and his friends, you remember,

the pump kept pumping up the air and the short people kept coating the surface with new portions of dandelion juice.


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Олег avtomat #:

In the story of creating the balloon for Dunno and his friends, you remember,

the pump kept pumping air, and the short people kept pouring new dandelion juice on the surface.

Tractor, vivat!
You should at least count how many of them were drained ...
Haha, on the demo ;)
Screwed up once again, didn't I?
Tell you a secret - this strategy does not pour ((((
And the most frustrating part will be when I withdraw nachdepo+profits+replenishments for the first time.
Hahahahahahaza
 
Олег avtomat #:

Eh, you should have some brains...

Tractor - woohoo, good!
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Tractor, Vivat!
You should at least count how many of them were leaked...
Haha, on the demo ;)
Screwed up once again, huh?
Tell you a secret - this strategy doesn't work ((((.
And the most frustrating part will be when I withdraw nachdepo+profits+replenishments for the first time.
Hahahahahahaza
Eh, you should have some brains...
 
Олег avtomat #:
Oh, you should have some brains...
What did you say above? Didn't you go through the ceiling with joy that I leaked? Remember once and for all, it's bullshit! All I've been doing for 4 years is writing a strategy that doesn't leak. It's there and that's all that matters.
The main thing is not how to raise the dough as that is the default. It's about how not to lose it.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
What was that you said up there? Did you get excited about what I leaked? Remember once and for all, this is bullshit! All I've been doing for four years is writing a strategy that doesn't leak. She's a pisser, and that's all that matters.

Your stupidity makes me sad rather than happy.

Is it this four-year-old travesty of yours that doesn't pour?


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