Charles Dow's theory - page 89
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What period of life do you not consider a wasted time? When, sitting in a sun lounger on the beach, drinking beer and smoking bongs? )))
I haven't traded during that time. You'd say that too if you'd been studying the same thing for 8 years. Now, I'm preparing a breakthrough, I'm telling you valuable experience and valuable knowledge just like the tablet of Moses. )))
Yusuf has the day off today or has completely spat on everything.
The question is relevant https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page88#comment_20216652
Don't post below, let him answer.
Don't interpret it in any way, nonsense cannot be interpreted, but you can admire the depth and resilience
----
next "point" forecasts for all available instruments on the last 4 :
open H1
open H2
open H4
open W1
should coincide on Monday.
But they won't coincide even close. And they won't even be made, because the author of this topic at MQL5 hasn't studied the terminal and the area he's trying to forecast in for 10 years. But maybe it's the custom of associate professors.
What kind of tool is this?, give me the numbers, no reasoning!
Go away, or I'll ask the moderators to ban you! Or two on the subject.
For the author, it shows all the variables in the indicator. If there are your tau etc download this picture and sign the variables in Paint.
The picture shows indicator data at 4 Open prices.
It would be good to hear how to interpret this data for forecasting.
I have Tau, En, D in the algorithm and in the variant of indicator created by Vladislav Goshkov. He copied the exel one-to-one and pasted it into the MCL.
Go away, or I'll ask the moderators to ban you! Or two on the subject.
For the author, I've put up a display of all the variables in the indicator. If there are your tau etc download this picture and sign the variables in Paint.
The picture shows indicator data at 4 Open prices.
It would also be good to hear how to interpret this data for forecasting.
I see, I am interested in Eurodollar TF D1 Now I will do Open: 1.2218, 1.2151, 1.2205, 1.2154 Right?
Impulse is negative, powerful, tends to "drop" the price, Time to live 2,8286 days, i.e., at the exit, despite the fact that, the market tries to keep the price at the value of the forecast, which you can see on the forecast chart!
HelloYusufkhoja - not a bad indicator you have herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339 and for mt5https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32939
I skipped your indicator through another one to produce a signal.
- Good Health to you and your loved ones!
My thanks to Vitaly Muzichenko!
- Greetings to you and your loved ones!
Yusuf has the day off today or has completely spat on everything.
The question is relevant https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page88#comment_20216652
Don't post below, let him answer.
Yusuf has the day off today or has completely spat on everything.
Relevant question https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page88#comment_20216652
Don't post below, let him answer.
Sorry, I was called to the institute, there was a change of rector, demanded reports, reported back, all is normal.
HiYusufkhoja - this is a good indicator you have herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339 and for mt5https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32939
I skipped your indicator through another one to produce a signal.
- Good Health to you and your loved ones!
My thanks to Vitaly Muzichenko!
- My best wishes to you and your loved ones!
Thanks for the kind words and for your work! Just now, I noticed, thank you very much, Vitaly! So I can remove my order from Freelance! I'm ready to collaborate with Vitaly, for determining the en parameter, the tau coefficients and the potential of the system D
We need to figure out the role of the mysterious en in the PNB. As luck would have it, my netbook refuses to switch to English.
You forgot to say that let the same Paint editor draw a red prediction line where the price will go, that is the main thing.
I have been talking about the impending fall of the Eurodollar for days now. Executed at the end of Friday!
Thank you for your kind words and your hard work! Just now, noticed, Bravo, Vitaly thank you immeasurably! So, I can remove the order from Freelance! I'm ready to collaborate with Vitaly, to determine en parameter, tau coefficients and system D potential.
We need to figure out the role of the mysterious en in the PNB. As luck would have it, the netbook refuses to switch to "English".
It's also good from the last two points - it signals a breakdown.