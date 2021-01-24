Charles Dow's theory - page 92
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Another way of putting it: whether the current zig-zag ray is shorter or longer than the previous one. If shorter - correction, longer - reversal. And in the Yusuf indicator, instead of the price, enter the values of the zigzag knees.
Give the zig zag data
Give me the zig-zag data
I sometimes wonder about you! You have a zig-zag indicator in your terminal - put it on the chart and take the zig-zag data.
Ok, since it is difficult I will put it in a file.
I sometimes wonder about you! You have a zig-zag indicator in your terminal - put it on the chart and take the zig-zag data.
OK, since it's complicated I'll put it on the file.
I'm not interested in zig-zag indicators, I don't know what they are. They come in all shapes and sizes. You gave me data with semicolons instead of commas. Give and indicate where the zig-zag starts and ends.
This one?
Given data with a full stop instead of commas.
In MT figures with a dot.
in exel, dots can easily be replaced with commas.
In MT digits with a full stop
in exel, dots can easily be replaced with commas.
I don't have time for this
1.1183; 1.1937; 1.1670; 1.1822;1.1640; 1.2297- will this one go?
Indicator-zig-zag symbiosis also indicates a fall
It's time to end this thread, idiocy. Dots, commas...
You don't even need to know the pivot point, you don't need to know where price is/will go.
You just need to be able to correctly work out any actual price movement that occurs in the real world.