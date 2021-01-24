Charles Dow's theory - page 92

New comment
 
khorosh:

Another way of putting it: whether the current zig-zag ray is shorter or longer than the previous one. If shorter - correction, longer - reversal. And in the Yusuf indicator, instead of the price, enter the values of the zigzag knees.

Give the zig zag data

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Give me the zig-zag data


I sometimes wonder about you! You have a zig-zag indicator in your terminal - put it on the chart and take the zig-zag data.

Ok, since it is difficult I will put it in a file.

Files:
EURUSD_ZZ.csv  13 kb
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I sometimes wonder about you! You have a zig-zag indicator in your terminal - put it on the chart and take the zig-zag data.

OK, since it's complicated I'll put it on the file.

I'm not interested in zig-zag indicators, I don't know what they are. They come in all shapes and sizes. You gave me data with semicolons instead of commas. Give and indicate where the zig-zag starts and ends.

This one?

zig-zag

 
Guys! It's a blast. I'm tired for the day.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:


Given data with a full stop instead of commas.


In MT figures with a dot.

in exel, dots can easily be replaced with commas.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


In MT digits with a full stop

in exel, dots can easily be replaced with commas.

I don't have time for this

[Deleted]  
It's time to end this thread, idiocy. Dots, commas...
 

1.1183; 1.1937; 1.1670; 1.1822;1.1640; 1.2297- will this one go?

Indicator-zig-zag symbiosis also indicates a fall

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It's time to end this thread, idiocy. Dots, commas...
They tell you to shut up! If you don't like it, leave! What are the moderators doing?
 

You don't even need to know the pivot point, you don't need to know where price is/will go.

You just need to be able to correctly work out any actual price movement that occurs in the real world.

1...858687888990919293949596979899...114
New comment