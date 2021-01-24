Charles Dow's theory - page 83
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So can predict the opposite direction with exactly the same data as the mirroring. What is the way to increase the probability of prediction, at least to guess the direction by 70-80% ?
Not tried, can be done and seen, but it is unnatural
Don't scold Yusuf. Think back to when you were young. That fervour, belief in yourself and thirst for the miraculous. Remember?
This man has retained these qualities through the years. What's wrong with that?
This is another big problem with unstable coefficients.
Do you understand that the problem is not finding signals? It's the real time calculations, when a new observation arrives!
Don't scold Yusuf. Think back to when you were young. That fervour, belief in yourself and thirst for the miraculous. Remember?
This man has retained these qualities through the years. What's wrong with that?
into a god and a pig
into a god and a pig.
You're just frustrated now, a disrespectful rejection. Imagine a tree, it is several people tall and its roots go deep into the ground. It's not like you or me. It's a big, huge thing, taller than us! What arrogance.
But we have no claims against it ;)
PS Your words were sharp too.
You are just frustrated now, a disrespectful rejection. Imagine a tree, it is several people high and its roots go deep into the ground. It's not like you or me. It's a big, huge thing, taller than us! What arrogance.
But we have no claims against it ;)
PS Your words were sharp too.
No, he went straight from being a god to a pig, no pity about him at all.read from the back where he is a crook
Here you go, 4 consecutive bars at closing prices 1.21560 1.21617 1.21642 1.21657, make a forecast with a chart with a calculated direction line.
Here you go:
Here:
Eh....
Let me tell you my view of the NPA. Let me tell you straight away, the view depends on the mood of the observer in the present: positive or negative.
1. Past
Positive attitude: The past is the familiar, something that has been experienced and is already a part of the self. It's memories of the events of your youth, of your children's youth. The pleasant moments of life.
Negative Attitude: It's a lament about a failure, a bad choice, a screw up or a failure. This tends to be the recent past, which is still hard to forget.
2. Present .
It's a moment of our thoughts. I write this line, formulate a thought and feel this present. It floats along with my thought. And when you are reading this line now, for you too, it is the present, but I have already lived it.
The present is mostly routine. Routine, and rarely moments of happiness.
3. The future.
The future is unknown and desirable. I mostly live in the future. I think you do too. The future will be all right. We will be rich and loved. We will go on holiday to new countries. And then a long personal list.
We go through this "vortex" continuously: P+H+B=I
A big request here are four values:1.27616; 1.30070 and 1.26747; 1.28557 on them please draw a forecast.
Take it: