Charles Dow's theory - page 91
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Get the numbers yourself...
Open a terminal and take the quote numbers :-) Show some class - predict the real thing.
Yusuf, you've been here a long time, why are you making such a fool of yourself?
So here's a signal fromYusuf gave a prediction - use it!!!
I see, I'm interested in Eurodollar TF D1 Now I'll do Open: 1.2218, 1.2151, 1.2205, 1.2154 Right?
Impulse is negative, powerful, tends to "drop" the price, the lifetime of 2,8286 days, i.e., at the output, despite the fact that, the market tries to keep the price at the value of the forecast, which you see on the chart forecast!
As a trader with some experience I can say that in fact the forecast is not really necessary, the only important thing is to know the only fact: if the current correction is a market reversal or it is only a trend correction.
Determining this you can make a lot of money in any market by opening at the best price (in the real market).
Your math machine will be able to determine this and if so, how exactly can it be done in your opinion.
PS: this problem is a problem with absolutely any trading method that exists at all, in any market, regardless of the implementation algorithm.
As someone with a little experience I would say that in fact the forecast is not really needed, the only important thing is to know one fact: if the current correction is already a market reversal or if it is only a trend correction.
Determining this you can make a lot of money in any market by opening at the best price (in the real market).
Your math machine will be able to determine this and if so, how exactly can it be done in your opinion.
PS: this problem is a problem with absolutely any trading method that exists in any market at all, regardless of the implementation algorithm.
Give a definition of trend and correction for starters. I'm sure you can't.
It really is extremely complicated.
I'm not even sure if I understand how they differ from each other...and I'm not even sure if I understand what I'm talking about XD
As someone with a little experience I would say that in fact the forecast is not really needed, the only important thing is to know one fact: if the current correction is already a market reversal or if it is only a trend correction.
Determining this you can make a lot of money in any market by opening at the best price (in the real market).
Your math machine will be able to determine this and if so, how exactly can it be done in your opinion.
PS: this problem is a problem with absolutely any trading method that exists at all, in any market, regardless of the implementation algorithm.
Golden words. Completely agree.
Words of gold. Totally agree.
Just trying to get this branch on the right track with minimal interference in the process. Who knows, maybe something good will come out (I'll compare it with my ready-made combat algorithms), of course, if Yusuf joins in.
As someone with a little experience I would say that in fact the forecast is not really needed, the only important thing is to know one fact: if the current correction is already a market reversal or if it is only a trend correction .
Determining this you can make a lot of money in any market by opening at the best price (in the real market).
Your math machine will be able to determine this and if so, how exactly can it be done in your opinion.
PS: this problem is a problem with absolutely any trading method that exists at all, in any market, regardless of the implementation algorithm.
You can put it another way: whether the current zig-zag ray will be shorter or longer than the previous one. If shorter - correction, longer - reversal. And in the Yusuf indicator instead of the price to enter the values of the zigzag knees.
And in the Yusuf indicator, enter the values of the zig-zag knees instead of the price.
I did. If the current price is higher than the previous one, the indicator informs that the next price will be lower, but the reversal level is not visible.
Another way of putting it: whether the current zig-zag ray is shorter or longer than the previous one. If shorter - correction, longer - reversal. And in the Yusuf indicator, instead of the price, enter the values of the zigzag knees.
"If shorter - correction, longer - reversal." - Here, as always, we're faced with the question of the relativity of market analysis, what is "shorter" and how much "longer"...
"And in Yusuf's indicator enter the values of zig-zag knees instead of the price" - it won't help anyway, because the most important question - the starting point - is not settled. And as long as it is not solved, no matter what you may screw in there, it will be of no use.Although maybe the zig-zag will partly solve this issue. why partly, because the noise affects it like a baby being beaten))
I did. I have already written about it. If the current price is higher than the previous one, the indicator reports that the next price will be lower, but the reversal level is not visible.
I should show the second branch of the indicator as well. I will show it from now on