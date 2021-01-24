Charles Dow's theory - page 36
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Hi!
If Yusuf's indicator is to be believed, Bitcoin will rise further.
Of course, the global economy is shaky, the US is in turmoil and so is COVID-19.
And people have started to trust cryptocurrencies?
Not trust, but the scam was launched just in time again
If you trust Yusuf's indicator, Kangaroo will collapse on all time series. Thanks Yusuf, I will play for now.
Time to short?
it is strange to see such a rate, the normal price was 0.9-1.0
After that, there were comments that things were getting worse.
The queen seems to be angry, at her child.
that's the point: in order to recognize images, you need to see the whole picture.
If we take the flat condition as a condition that the price moves in a certain corridor
and a certain time, you can determine the areas of price movements
and automate their identification
and after them expect a rapid price movement, like the price shot.
it is possible to automate the identification of
areas of fast price movements by an inverse condition
Forecast by 4 values or OHLC ?
Is it OK that in OHLC high and low may not form consecutively...
Current hourly candle for gold online:
The trading process is lightning fast, in 0, 1314 hours, a huge process order of 13.421156 units, Impulse strength minus24.5827 points! What is striking is the short duration of the strong momentum on an hour candle, only 0.131417*60=7.8 minutes of lightning-fast trading
Forecast by 4 values or OHLC ?
Is it OK that in OHLC high and low may not form consistently...
Yes, Eugene, for that, everything is known here and now! Let it form as the market wants, not sequentially.
If the flat condition is that the price moves in a certain corridor
and a certain time, it is possible to determine such price movement areas
and automate their determination
and after them expect a fast price movement, like a price shot.
it is possible to automate identification of
segments of fast price movements with the reverse condition
What is highlighted in the pictures can be found without the help of "pattern recognition" systems.
And to predict more accurately than with the MTBF method :-) The place, time and the approximate character of the movement are known in advance. They are volatility/regulars/seasons.
Renat, what's with the tick data? Give me some ticks, please.I took four ticks.
1, 2355
1,2353
1,2257
1,2258
and got the following:
I.e., PNB reveals strong downward momentum. This was me looking at the 4-digit terminal, I need tick data from the 5-digit terminal to assess the true strength and power of each tick. So far, it appears that the market at great cost manages to keep the Euro from falling.
this is already normal.
keep going in the same direction.
Personally, I don't use indicators.
even after i've written the program - GRAAL, i've been racking my brains with different inventions for about a year
Now I'm done.
i can only say that i trade without a deposit, although many do not quite believe it
I've broken the back of the forex game for sure.
i have no interest in trading with indicators, i'm not interested in it
it's already normal.
Keep going in the same direction.
I personally do not use indicators
Even after I wrote the program - GRAAL, I've been racking my brains with different inventions for about a year
Now I'm done.
i can only say that i trade without a deposit, although many do not quite believe it
I've broken the back of the forex game for sure.
I'm not interested in it.
You should not think of yourself as a zeros - you have zero karma.