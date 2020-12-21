GRAAL - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How's that going?
I haven't started yet, so I can't recommend rereading it, I don't know yet.
It's more for those who invent professionally. But for mere mortals it's just for the outlook. Maybe some ideas will interest you.
It's more for those who invent professionally. But for mere mortals, it's just a roundabout way of looking around. Maybe some ideas will interest you.
You're right!
This knowledge is necessary for those who understand that the problem of "Making a stable profit in trading" can only be solved at the level of invention...
Exactly!
Your avatar eloquently tells us what a berry field you arehttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-800_(%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%82)
What kind of avtar are you in your right mind? You don't have the time, or are you still tasked with looking for something to latch on to from me?
Your description does not specify a profit closing condition.
manually and the more time that passes the better, but not more than a month, usually once a week manually
Speculation violates the global law established by the ancestors and formulated by Marx as" Money-Commodity-Money " by transforming it into " Money-Money-Money-Money ". Don't you think this is ridiculous and illogical?
Hello there! Money is also a commodity) Borrowed money, for example. And the oldest Security is the bill of exchange! And after Adam and Karl in economic theory!!! there have been enough Nobel Prize winning discoveries that go against both Karl and Adam)
And sorry, if speculation exists as an objective reality, it is certainly within the laws of nature) And to write against this wind for anyone who has tried would be at least cheesy)
A simple EA where the orders would be opened if the price goes up by n (in the input parameters), then buy, if it goes down - sell with stop losses also in n but without take profit.
It just doesn't work head-on. If we earn, say, 10 pips (0.0010) with a long stop of 100 pips, we will get quite a few profitable trades, but the occasional loss will take away all the profits earned. And vice versa.
Commission, swaps, spreads - all this will go disadvantageous for us.
You may open in the trend, or against it, or by time. Everything is tight, look for yourself:
You see how smooth the curves are? There is no jagged line to catch on. If the size arrives, the probability of that happening decreases.
You need a pattern to gain an advantage.
Who's the avatar? Are you in your right mind? You don't have the time, or are you still tasked with looking for something to latch onto from me?
https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk01aQZIdLI1-Hk0s7d01OEu7okDCuw:1608394740078&source=univ&tbm=isch&q=Overboss+%D0%B2+Cyberdyne+Systems&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj68o-pudrtAhXJlosKHQDH0QjJkEegQIDBAB&biw=1360&bih=657#imgrc=QmcZKvmRNXiWpMNo words, you've managed to disguise yourself heavily, but, just not from diligent searchers