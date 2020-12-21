GRAAL - page 8
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For a start, there is no exact definition of"GRAIL"...
Every trader has a different definition of the term...
Pretty sure the author of this thread has his own definition of a GRAAL which does not suit other traders....
To err and shout loudly I have the grail I broke the market, I gave you all a miracle, remember me for that.
Shame on you.
No one asked you to go along with lowbrow provocation out of an excess of angerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358302/page2#comment_19808721
To begin with,
Sergey, thank you for recommending TRIZ. I read it with interest!
Sergey, thank you for recommending TRIZ. I read it with interest!
You must be readingAlt-Schuller.) In Russian, an old hustler, a rascal in short).
Yusuf, what makes you think that forex and speculation in general violate anything? Speculation goes hand in hand with mankind and trade, i.e. has always been and always will be) And the speculator is no different than a peeping Tom) And most markets are filled with real (commodity) interests and risk hedging. Of course there are plenty of bubbles too) But if bubbles are inflated regularly, then it is normal - objective reality.
Speculation violates the global law established by the ancestors and formulated by Marx in the form of" Money-Commodity-Money ", transforming it into " Money-Money-Money-Money ". Don't you think this is ridiculous and illogical?
You must be readingAlt-Schuller.)
Yeah :)
Everything around is interesting, and I use some primitive but effective ways to learn. I want to expand my toolkit.I take it you have read it?
In Russian, an old hustler, a rascal in short).
Altschuller (variants Altschuller and others) is one of the oldest Jewish surnames, of Prague origin. It comes from the name of a synagogue in Prague's Josefov Jewish quarter - Yiddish Altschul ("old synagogue").
This is not the first Altschuller I have encountered in my life ;)
Right :)
Everything around is interesting, and I use some primitive but effective ways to learn. I want to expand my toolbox.I take it you've read it?
A long time ago, when I was young. About 50 years ago.
A long time ago, when I was young. About 50 years ago.
How was it?
I haven't started yet, so I can't recommend a reread, I don't know yet.
To err and shout loudly I have the grail I broke the market, I gave you all a miracle, remember me for that.
Shame on you.
Your avatar eloquently tells you what a field you berryhttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-800_(%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%82)