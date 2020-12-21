GRAAL - page 11
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i've been in forex for 10 years and i know that the distribution in the markets is lognormal, it means you can earn on it. this is the grail with a 20% drawdown and profitability of 200% for 2 weeks. i earned 35 000 p from 5 000 p for 2 weeks. profitability on strong movements can be 600%. Strong movements bring big profits in a flat - small minus where by 1 minus orders are closed. But on trends - 5-7 orders bring cumulative big money
Can you go into more detail? There are screenshots of the algorithm) If it's such a big secret, send it to me in person. Actually, catching lots of little minuses and taking all the traffic in increments sounds rational and I've seen many such tests from people who have stopped showing up online and have gone over the event horizon (probably))
There is an opinion that the human brain is controlled from outside, not completely, but to a large extent.
That's about right ... often.
If you put a fresh cucumber in a barrel of pickles, after a while it will also be pickled.
You have to be able to sift out 'false' information
See how smooth the curves are? There's no jagged line to get a grip on. If size arrives, the probability of such an event decreases.
You need a pattern to gain an advantage.
The screenshots are great. I will say that I've taken similar measurements as well. For example, I checked that "higher timeframes have an advantage because there is less noise" - it's false.
Noise distribution (in my understanding - shadows, studs) is absolutely the same on all timeframes.
Further, what I have checked, any indicator, at least from the terminal, shows WR 50/50. Candle colours on all timeframes + synthetic 50/50. Renco price move is 50/50.
It would seem that there is nothing to catch. But no. This cannot be a coincidence. The market algorithm always smears parameters to 50/50.
One has to check seasonality, cycles, hours, and sessions in separate groups. Winter with winter, summer with summer, etc. One acquaintance trades only summer and only a couple of instruments by his Expert Advisor, he keeps silent like a fish.
In any case if bored with super intricate currency pairs, one can always trade shares by trend strategies. Or look for loopholes that have not yet been closed, as they did with the franc overnight. The bars on stocks are still working.
Good night. Asleep and the councillor, before a tumultuous week of recovery from his master's gross gaffe.
The recovery week should not start until one month from 18 January.
The market will be in liquid form until then. The year before Christmas is closed by corporations and bonuses are being withdrawn. After New Year's Eve, it'll be a couple of weeks before they're done with budgets and digesting the new news.
Generally, the 1st quarter starts in February and the last quarter is finalized 10 days before New Year's Eve.
I'm sure he'll be back someday...
Too bad it won't be me or you to live in this great time
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July 1, 2008 EURUSD 1.60380
Maybe someone bought at this price, and now is waiting for a return... It's been 12 years, not so long for long-livers...
The screenshots are great. I will say that I too have taken similar measurements.
There is a pattern in the size of the current wave from the size of the previous wave.
There is a pattern in the size of the current wave from the size of the previous wave.
I don't use Fibonacci, it's just that there is a pattern between sizes, and it's probabilistic. And it's greater than 0.5.
I don't use Fibonacci, it's just that there is a pattern between sizes , and it's probabilistic. And it's bigger than 0.5.
Size matters for women).