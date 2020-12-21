GRAAL - page 13
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It's the tunic way, consider the non-existent volumes, the arena optimum sampling performs, and so on to infinity, gentlemen.
I don't agree about volumes. I do see a pattern there though. Of course we are talking about footprint/profile. If you have any ideas of what to focus on, what algorithm to use, then it's interesting to read.
Yeah, crosses form majors, go to school
if a=b*s, then b=a/s or is that not the case with you already?
check then, all the prices are there.
and of course, don't mess with people's heads.
;)
if a=b*s, then b=a/s, or is that not the case with you already?
check then, all the prices are there
;)
don't bullshit me, you're not gonna say anything, so shut up.
two!
You're overflowing accounts.
all
By the way, here, put it up on the wall //he knows it..........
i've been in forex for 10 years and know that the distribution in the markets is lognormal, it means you can make money on it. this is the grail with a 20% drawdown and a 200% profit in 2 weeks. i earned 35 000 p from 5 000 p for 2 weeks. profitability on strong movements can be 600%. Strong movements bring big profits in a flat - small minus where by 1 minus orders are closed. But on trends - 5-7 orders bring cumulative big money
How have you established that it is lognormal? Isn't this where the error lies? I recall Alexander_K2 concluding that it is exemplary in every direction. Yes and by general considerations it is. See:
We put SL and TP at the same distances, i.e. symmetrically. It is clear that expectation of profit = (- spread), without taking into account spread 0. It means that the rate exits the symmetrical corridor up or down for the first time with the same 50% probability.
Now consider the probability that the rate will go the same distance in the same direction without a pullback - again 50%. Let's go i times. We see that the probability of walking them without rolling back decreases with i according to the law 1-(1/2)^i. This is an exponential distribution.
You just have to think about it and you will find something. For example, you need to think why some crosses are formed by multiplication, and why some crosses are formed by division. What it implies and what benefits may be derived from it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/114579/page18
All forex rates are formed by dividing, as a ratio of the purchasing power of currencies. According to the role of the currency in the currency pair they even have names - base and quoted currencies. The former is in the numerator, the latter in the denominator. Some sources give easier names to pairs: AUD/USD. For example, https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=USD&to=EUR&view=1D.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/114579/page18
All forex rates are formed by dividing, as a ratio of the purchasing power of currencies.
Look, forex geniuses, go to school
Went. Brought it in:
Went. Brought it over:
Go to the doctor, he will help