GRAAL - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the man is asking how to make a 50/50 probability into at least a 70/30 one.
my answer to this is this:
at least he is right about 50/50, apparently a high probability is also about 70/30, but not 100%.
a simple example - pullbacks and bounces
He does not take into account that not every trend reverses after exactly 100 points, here the unknown - after how many points?
Thus, 70/30 should be multiplied by almost zero.
The conclusion is that the flat and the trend are not combined.
it's more likely that his system was flat // just look at the chart of those years.
Don't jump to conclusions. The topic is interesting in my opinion.
Don't jump to conclusions, I think the topic is interesting.
in principle, the logic is clear
if there is already a balance sheet in hand, there is practically a CU.
i will try to write such a thing.
-----
update
made a model
everything
EA is already on demo
Who could do the programming?
it's interesting to watch all this.
people here have gone through fire, water and brass pipes,
but have shown a keen interest in a simple idea, with which they may have started on their thorny path.
this is probably the hard truth, all these long term, convoluted and ingenious combinations of indicators,
it's worthless - the price goes where it goes, work here and now !In fact, there is an old saying - he who never gets tired of losing wins !
it's interesting to watch all this.
people here have gone through fire, water and brass pipes,
but have shown a keen interest in a simple idea, with which they may have started on their thorny path.
this is probably the hard truth, all these long-run, convoluted and clever combinations of indicators,
the price goes where it goes, work here and now!In fact, there's an old saying - he who never tires of losing wins !
I'm not interested in the idea of TS, because there's no idea whatsoever.
As for the lasts - so it's nothing more than an ordinary trawl
But if you implement the description one-to-one, we'll have a loss on every counter-trend bounce/rebound, just like in Dow's theory (2 steps forward, one step back)
That's not what we were discussing.
there is no interest in the TC's idea, because there is no idea at all.
As for the lasts - so it's nothing more than an ordinary trawl
But if we implement the description one-to-one, then we will have a moose on every counter-trend bounce/rebound, exactly as described in Dow's theory
(Two steps forward, one step back.)
That's not what we discussed.
no, you can achieve - many small steps back, one big step forward.
and so on in a cycle...
So we pay a little bit to find a trend, and once we're in it,
then we take it all back and as much as we can...
no, you can achieve - many small steps back, one big step forward.
and so on in a loop...
then the ToR has to be shamanized.
what a topic, it's supposed to be so simple...
it's been discussed for a couple of pages
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/35071/page130#comment_19588842
in principle, the logic is clear
if there is already a balance sheet in hand, there is practically a CU.
I will try to write such a thing.
-----
upd
made a model
everything
EA is already on demo.
I only have to envy your speed of information processing.
Simple things need to be understood: you can't just have a GRAAL...
It seems clear to everyone, but from time to time such topics arise..., so to speak - out of general considerations... ("I'm sure it's a GRAAL!")...
And, for some reason, most authors of such topics do not have enough sense to conduct an elementary SEARCH on the subject of "GRAAL"...