GRAAL - page 6

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Renat Akhtyamov:

the man is asking how to make a 50/50 probability into at least a 70/30 one.

my answer to this is this:

at least he is right about 50/50, apparently a high probability is also about 70/30, but not 100%.

a simple example - pullbacks and bounces

He does not take into account that not every trend reverses after exactly 100 points, here the unknown - after how many points?

Thus, 70/30 should be multiplied by almost zero.

The conclusion is that the flat and the trend are not combined.

it's more likely that his system was flat // just look at the chart of those years.

Don't jump to conclusions. The topic is interesting in my opinion.

 
apr73:

Don't jump to conclusions, I think the topic is interesting.

in principle, the logic is clear

if there is already a balance sheet in hand, there is practically a CU.

i will try to write such a thing.

-----

update

made a model

everything

EA is already on demo

[Deleted]  
osmo1709:
Who could do the programming?
Freelance could
 

it's interesting to watch all this.

people here have gone through fire, water and brass pipes,

but have shown a keen interest in a simple idea, with which they may have started on their thorny path.

this is probably the hard truth, all these long term, convoluted and ingenious combinations of indicators,

it's worthless - the price goes where it goes, work here and now !

In fact, there is an old saying - he who never gets tired of losing wins !
 
Denis Sartakov:

it's interesting to watch all this.

people here have gone through fire, water and brass pipes,

but have shown a keen interest in a simple idea, with which they may have started on their thorny path.

this is probably the hard truth, all these long-run, convoluted and clever combinations of indicators,

the price goes where it goes, work here and now!

In fact, there's an old saying - he who never tires of losing wins !

I'm not interested in the idea of TS, because there's no idea whatsoever.

As for the lasts - so it's nothing more than an ordinary trawl

But if you implement the description one-to-one, we'll have a loss on every counter-trend bounce/rebound, just like in Dow's theory (2 steps forward, one step back)

That's not what we were discussing.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there is no interest in the TC's idea, because there is no idea at all.

As for the lasts - so it's nothing more than an ordinary trawl

But if we implement the description one-to-one, then we will have a moose on every counter-trend bounce/rebound, exactly as described in Dow's theory

(Two steps forward, one step back.)

That's not what we discussed.

no, you can achieve - many small steps back, one big step forward.

and so on in a cycle...

So we pay a little bit to find a trend, and once we're in it,

then we take it all back and as much as we can...

 
Denis Sartakov:

no, you can achieve - many small steps back, one big step forward.

and so on in a loop...

then the ToR has to be shamanized.

what a topic, it's supposed to be so simple...

it's been discussed for a couple of pages

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/35071/page130#comment_19588842

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  • 2020.11.08
  • www.mql5.com
если у вас есть хороая стратегия, и вы готовы ей поделиться,могу написать советника. приглашаю обсудить публично...
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

in principle, the logic is clear

if there is already a balance sheet in hand, there is practically a CU.

I will try to write such a thing.

-----

upd

made a model

everything

EA is already on demo.

I only have to envy your speed of information processing.

 

Simple things need to be understood: you can't just have a GRAAL...

It seems clear to everyone, but from time to time such topics arise..., so to speak - out of general considerations... ("I'm sure it's a GRAAL!")...

And, for some reason, most authors of such topics do not have enough sense to conduct an elementary SEARCH on the subject of "GRAAL"...

 
i have been in forex for 10 years and know that the distribution in the markets is lognormal, it means you can earn on it. this is the grail with a 20% drawdown and a profitability of 200% in 2 weeks. i earned 35 000 p from 5 000 p in 2 weeks. profitability on strong movements can be 600%. Strong movements bring big profits in a flat - small minus where by 1 minus orders are closed. But on trends - 5-7 orders bring cumulative big money
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