GRAAL - page 3

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Renat Akhtyamov:

as much to win as to lose

make trades on the signals

no signals

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

no signals

Also, the arrows are on highs and lows, and they will not appear there, but somewhere in the middle of the candle

We draw trades and have a loss or a profit
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

and the arrows on the highs and lows, and they will not appear there

then the arrows are completely irrelevant, then a newly written test indicator that I'm testing on all the charts

Here, this is my working terminal:


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

then the arrows are completely irrelevant, then the test indicator which I test on all the charts

Got it

so the question is settled.

However, the topic is interesting and there is an odd solution to the problem.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:


Here, this is my work terminal:

well

if the equi and the depo are going up, that's fine.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
but it's an interesting topic and there's an odd solution to the problem

There are so many LIMITATIONS and PROBLEMS out there that there will be nothing left of the IDEA itself... if you really tackle this pointless subject...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

There are so many LIMITATIONS and DELIMITATIONS out there that there will be nothing left of the IDEA itself... if you really get down to the nitty-gritty of the subject...

the first two big words are gone

trade - I don't want to

called and asked

you can

but without the third big word there's no way

and no one's giving it away, including me.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the first two big words are no longer there

I don't want to trade.

called and asked.

can

Found it, a student wrote it in October, never finished it until now, he lacked experience and I lacked time, but what was already written worked in the plus

It's a Skype correspondence


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the first two big words are no longer there

trade - I don't want to.


What was meant was not trading, but the development of the Idea itself - in its pure form, the idea will never work...

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Found it, a student wrote it in October, never finished it until now, he lacked experience and I lacked time, but what was already written worked to the advantage

This is a Skype correspondence


Why did you leave the student at the crossroads, finish him off and see the outcome?
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