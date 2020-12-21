GRAAL - page 3
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as much to win as to losemake trades on the signals
no signals
no signals
Also, the arrows are on highs and lows, and they will not appear there, but somewhere in the middle of the candleWe draw trades and have a loss or a profit
and the arrows on the highs and lows, and they will not appear there
then the arrows are completely irrelevant, then a newly written test indicator that I'm testing on all the charts
Here, this is my working terminal:
then the arrows are completely irrelevant, then the test indicator which I test on all the charts
Got it
so the question is settled.However, the topic is interesting and there is an odd solution to the problem.
Here, this is my work terminal:
well
if the equi and the depo are going up, that's fine.
but it's an interesting topic and there's an odd solution to the problem
There are so many LIMITATIONS and PROBLEMS out there that there will be nothing left of the IDEA itself... if you really tackle this pointless subject...
There are so many LIMITATIONS and DELIMITATIONS out there that there will be nothing left of the IDEA itself... if you really get down to the nitty-gritty of the subject...
the first two big words are gone
trade - I don't want to
called and asked
you can
but without the third big word there's no way
and no one's giving it away, including me.
the first two big words are no longer there
I don't want to trade.
called and asked.
can
Found it, a student wrote it in October, never finished it until now, he lacked experience and I lacked time, but what was already written worked in the plus
It's a Skype correspondence
the first two big words are no longer there
trade - I don't want to.
What was meant was not trading, but the development of the Idea itself - in its pure form, the idea will never work...
Found it, a student wrote it in October, never finished it until now, he lacked experience and I lacked time, but what was already written worked to the advantage
This is a Skype correspondence