GRAAL - page 12
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Size matters to women).
I would even say more for the men, at least in words, in case they believe it
He could talk for hours, as he used to be able to do for hours (c) :))))
Interesting thing about stereotypes... Especially in trading. There are many things in Nature that "obey" these numbers. Suddenly, in the markets, it doesn't. There's a different series. Close to the Fibo, but different. It fits into the Fibo, then it does not. But they "stretch" - it is mentioned in almost all books, from other "areas" from some buttercup leaves to galactic spirals and spiral galaxies. And the market clearly does not fit in. But nobody *almost* looks for what "ratios" there really are. There's got to be a "Fibo."
He could talk for hours, as he used to be able to do for hours (c) :))))
Nah... It's the firmness and shape that counts. Size is after. I'm talking about women.
You just have to think about it and something will turn up. For example, think about why some crosses are formed by multiplication, some by division. What follows and what benefits can be derived from it
the correlation is either positive or negative
and what else, I don't know.
the correlation is either positive or negative
and what else, I don't know.
I don't use Fibonacci, it's just that there is a pattern between sizes, and it's probabilistic. And it's bigger than 0.5.
In '17 I was constructing such an index that divides waves into categories.
In the screenshot new data appears on fractals with delay, but the essence was in research of waves.
Then I made an Expert Advisor where I could enter any order of forms. Of course Head and Shoulders were checked first (different variations, including the "more correct" ones) The result was 50/50.
Can you imagine? In all textbooks this pattern, and its working out is equal to flipping a coin.
But I must say that on M15 there were three months when the pattern was winning, and then I had a series of drawbacks.
I do not rule out that I might not have foreseen something, e.g. volumes, context, levels. I need to write a more flexible code, I'm not up to it now.
By the way, I tried to find new patterns on optimization. Optimization during the year has not found a single positive pattern (any pattern at all!) from the combination of 3 to 10 waves.
Bare technical analysis based on figures does not work! A figure is needed in the context of how the market is looking right now.
You're off the subject, you don't even know how crosses are formed and you've been sitting here for years
come on, don't get clever, and especially if you talk in riddles, that's clearly nothing
crosses form, or maybe majors form, or maybe crosses and majors form another major?
100% no answer because you don't know
;)
In '17 I was constructing such a turkey that divides waves into categories.
In the screenshot new data appears by fractals with a delay, but the essence was the research of waves.
Then I made an Expert Advisor where I could enter any order of forms. Of course Head and Shoulders were checked first (different variations, including the "more correct" ones) The result was 50/50.
Can you imagine? In all textbooks this pattern, and its working out is equal to flipping a coin.
But I must say that on M15 there were three months when the pattern was winning, and then I had a series of drawbacks.
I do not rule out that I might not have foreseen something, e.g. volumes, context, levels. I need to write a more flexible code, I'm not up to it now.
By the way, I tried to find new patterns on optimization. Optimization during the year has not found a single positive pattern (any pattern at all!) from the combination of 3 to 10 waves.
Bare technical analysis based on figures does not work! The figure is needed in the context of how the market is looking right now.
In 17, I built such an indicator which divides waves into categories.
In the screenshot, new data on the fractals appear with a delay but the essence was in the research of waves.
Then I made an Expert Advisor where I could enter any order of forms. Of course Head and Shoulders were checked first (different variations, including the "more correct" ones) The result was 50/50.
Can you imagine? In all textbooks this pattern, and its working out is equal to flipping a coin.
But I must say that on M15 there were three months when the pattern was winning, and then I had a series of drawbacks.
I don't rule out that I might not have foreseen something, e.g. volumes, context, levels. I need to write a more flexible code, I'm not up to it now.
By the way, I tried to find new patterns on optimization. Optimization during the year has not found a single positive pattern (any pattern at all!) from the combination of 3 to 10 waves.
Bare technical analysis based on figures does not work! A figure is needed in the context of how the market is looking right now.
It's a tunic way, take into account the non-existing volumes, the optimum sample comes into play, and so on to infinity, gentlemen.
come on, don't get clever, and especially if you talk in riddles, that's clearly nothing
crosses form, or maybe majors form, or maybe crosses and majors form another major?
100% no answer because you don't know
;)