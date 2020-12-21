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It is clear that there will be 5-7 losses in a row, but they are small, but when you catch the movement there will be one big profit, which will cover the previous losses and add to the deposit.
This is difficult to trade manually, but it trades
here the second mirror half will interfere, which will be equal to 1/2 of the trend
it will end up with a lock.
I just tried it already so I'm telling it like it is
the second mirror half will interfere here, which will be equal to 1/2 of the trend
it'll end up with a lock.
Just tried it before, so I'm just telling it like it is.
Where's the lock?
The system is more or less the same:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Iurii Tokman, 2020.12.17 16:50
more than 13%
Where's the lock here?
The system is roughly similar:
This is again a discussion of the NONEY IDEA...
Make an EA and run a test for a couple of years and it will be clear to everyone...
This is again a discussion of the Naked Idea...
Make an EA and run a test for a couple of years and everything will be clear...
I did, but it wasn't done properly, it didn't calculate the level of the total stop correctly. That said, the picture was already interesting, and that's with a constant lot, and it can be reduced slightly on each knee.P.S. The idea isn't naked, it's 100 years old and it's called: "Pyramiding".
ran, but unfinished, a little wrong in calculating the level of the total stop. The picture was already interesting, and it was with a constant lot, and it can be reduced a bit on each knee.
The trick is that when the market has a long trend, the grabs fall in accordance with the trend.
and when it's in a flat, it's the opposite.
As for the time being, it has not yet shown a system that works consistently both in a trend and in a flat.
The funny thing is that when the market is in a prolonged trend, it's trend-driven, and when it's flat, it's the other way round.
and when it's in a flat, it's the opposite.
but so far no one has shown a system that works steadily both in a trend and in a flat
the flat is eliminated
ran, but unfinished, a little wrong in calculating the level of the total stop. However, the picture was already interesting, and that with a constant lot, and it can be reduced slightly on each knee.P.S. The idea is not naked, it's already 100 years old, and is called: "Pyramiding"
"It's 100 years old" - it worked, but a long time ago... First, on stocks, not currencies ...
And secondly, the market was MUCH PLOWER than now...
When you get the results, then we can talk...
Until then - it's pointless!
The funny thing is that when the market is in a prolonged trend, it's trend-driven, and when it's flat, it's the other way round.
and when it's in a flat, it's the opposite.
But so far no one has shown me a system that works steadily both in a trend and in a flat
I opened the first chart I saw.
How much may I gather on such movements?
the flat is eliminated
in this case we have two possibilities
one - guessed, won.
the second - didn't guess, lost.
How much can you collect on such moves?
as much to win as to lose
Apply the trades to the signals
Besides, the arrows are on the highs and lows and they won't show up there