Needs a little tweaking - page 9
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I didn't even care!!!!!!!!!!! ok..... I apologised and it's up to you to forgive or not!
Thanks again for the advisor!!!!!!!!!!
and sorry for wasting your time on me!!!!!!!!!!!
Sergei, I (sorry, asshole) it's OK. I just said I had a few drinks - (people get manic when they drink) I'm sorry, asshole. I meant no offense.
Sergei, I'm (forgive me, asshole) it's OK. I wrote, I had a few drinks - (people have mania when they drink) forgive me, asshole. I didn't mean to offend.
I got it! ))))
Peace, Labor, May!
Copy! ))))
peace, labor, may!
Sergei, I made a few tweaks there. The function is for reflection and should be used calmly and carefully.
here is the latest versionhttps://c.mql5.com/3/323/Grid_small_revision__3.mq4
Sorry about yesterday - drunk as a pig.
Sergei, I've made a few tweaks there. The function is for reflection and should be used calmly and carefully.
here's the latest versionhttps://c.mql5.com/3/323/Grid_small_revision__3.mq4
Sorry about yesterday - drunk as a pig.
about half a year ago i found a level indicator.......... my brains were never enough to make it work correctly
why don't you take a look at it at your leisure? .....
The levels are correct but the arrows are wrong......... I couldn't adjust it to make it work like clockwork.
about half a year ago i found a level indicator.......... my brains were not enough to make it work correctly
why don't you take a look at it at your leisure? .....
The levels are correct but the arrows are wrong......... I couldn't adjust it to make it work like clockwork.
about this indicator?https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13182
I think it's......... I don't remember the link or the name....... but it looks like it
it seems to show - as it is supposed to show here a little bit corrected the warnings