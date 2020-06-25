Needs a little tweaking - page 4

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Сергей Дыбленко:
hmm......... in the demo doesn't display limits ((
kdass!
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
hm......... it doesn't show limits in the demo (((

It seems to work for me - as soon as I set an EA and press the button

here's

Snapshot2

----------------------------------------------------

I fixed it here as much as I could - maybe someone will need it, here's the file

Files:
InstantExecution.mq4  27 kb
 
I'm on euro/bucks... no limits there((...)
 
you on Alpari and me on Lightforex...... can it be because of different brokers?
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
you're on alpari and i'm on lightforex...... maybe it's because of different brokers?

maybe - they're all so different, one terminal today was annoying with its music

 

That's it for today!

thanks for your help and goodbye!

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

That's it for today!

Thanks for your help and goodbye!

Come on! If there's anything you need, I'll tell you what I know.

 

Just tweaked the native code......... stopped pluming BUT I have not found yet that would set stops and profits! ALL TODAY!!!!


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             InstantExecution.mq4 |
//|                                 Copyright 2015, @traderconfident |
//|                            https://confident-trader.blogspot.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, @traderconfident"
#property link      "https://confident-trader.blogspot.com"
#property version   "1.0"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string _Orders_=" --- Set Order ---";
extern double Lots=0.1;
extern int StopLoss=600;
extern int TakeProfit=13;
extern int TrailingStart= 22;
extern int TrailingStop = 31;
extern int TrailingStep = 25;
extern int MaxOrderAtOnceTime=1;
extern int Slippage=0;
extern int Magic=90910;

double _sl,_tp,_pip;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   _pip=Point;
   if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) _pip=10*Point;
//---
   ObjectCreate(0,"CloseButton",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Close Orders");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Exit
   ObjectCreate(0,"Exit",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,120);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_XSIZE,80);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Exit");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Buy
   ObjectCreate(0,"Buy",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,210);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Buy");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Sell
   ObjectCreate(0,"Sell",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,270);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Sell");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Closed at Profit
   ObjectCreate(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,330);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Close Profit");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   if(TrailingStart>0) Trailing();

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   int _ticket=0;
   if(sparam=="CloseButton") // Close button has been pressed
     {
      int total=OrdersTotal();
      int i = 0;
      for(i = total; i >=0; i--)
        {
         if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
           {
            //OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
            if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && (OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_SELL))
              {
               _ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK),5);
               _ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_BID),5);
              }
           }
        }
      if(_ticket>0)
        {
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
         ObjectsDeleteAll();
         ExpertRemove();
        }
     }
   if(sparam=="Exit")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      ObjectsDeleteAll();
      ExpertRemove();
     }
   if(sparam=="Buy")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      _ticket=Order("BUY");
     }
   if(sparam=="Sell")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      _ticket=Order("SELL");
     }
   if(sparam=="CloseAtProfit")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      CloseAtProfit();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Trailing()
  {
   int ticket=0;
   for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
     {
      ticket=OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic)
        {
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
           {
            if((TakeProfit>0 && Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>=TakeProfit*_pip) || (StopLoss>0 && OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>StopLoss*_pip))
              {
               ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet);
              }
            if(TrailingStart>0)
              {
               if(OrderStopLoss()==0)
                 {
                  if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStart*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                    }else{
                  if(Bid-OrderStopLoss()>Bid-TrailingStep*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
           {
            if((TakeProfit>0 && OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>=TakeProfit*_pip) || (StopLoss>0 && Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>StopLoss*_pip))
              {
               ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet);
              }
            if(TrailingStart>0)
              {
               if(OrderStopLoss()==0)
                 {
                  if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>TrailingStart*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                    }else{
                  if(OrderStopLoss()>Ask+TrailingStep*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAtProfit()
  {
   int ticket=0;
   RefreshRates();
   for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
     {
      ticket=OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderType()==OP_BUY && Bid>OrderOpenPrice())
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet);
        }
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderOpenPrice()>Ask)
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Order(string _Order)
  {
   int i,ticket=0;
   _sl = 0.0;
   _tp = 0.0;
   if(_Order=="BUY")
     {
      for(i=0; i<MaxOrderAtOnceTime; i++)
        {
         ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,Ask,Slippage,_sl,_tp,"",Magic,0,Blue);
        }
        }else {
      for(i=0; i<MaxOrderAtOnceTime; i++)
        {
         ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,Bid,Slippage,_sl,_tp,"",Magic,0,Red);
        }
     }

   return(ticket);
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Hi all, I'm starting to look for a bug in the EA code..........Day two ))
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
Hi all, I'm starting to look for a bug in the code of the Expert Advisor..........Day two ))

Do you need stop or limit orders? I found a good scriptat https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15326

even set in the tester.

kbvbn

---------------------------------------------------

I can't find a script to delete pending orders for mt4 yet

GRID_ORDERS
GRID_ORDERS
  • www.mql5.com
Скрипт выставляет 10 отложенных ордеров BUY_STOP и 10 отложенных ордеров SELL_STOP. Описание настроек скрипта: LotBuy = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10"; - лоты ордеров на покупку, первое значение до знака "/" - это лот первого ордера от цены и т.д. LotSell =...
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