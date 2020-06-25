Needs a little tweaking - page 4
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hmm......... in the demo doesn't display limits ((
hm......... it doesn't show limits in the demo (((
It seems to work for me - as soon as I set an EA and press the button
here's
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I fixed it here as much as I could - maybe someone will need it, here's the file
you're on alpari and i'm on lightforex...... maybe it's because of different brokers?
maybe - they're all so different, one terminal today was annoying with its music
That's it for today!
thanks for your help and goodbye!
That's it for today!
Thanks for your help and goodbye!
Come on! If there's anything you need, I'll tell you what I know.
Just tweaked the native code......... stopped pluming BUT I have not found yet that would set stops and profits! ALL TODAY!!!!
Hi all, I'm starting to look for a bug in the code of the Expert Advisor..........Day two ))
Do you need stop or limit orders? I found a good scriptat https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15326
even set in the tester.
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I can't find a script to delete pending orders for mt4 yet