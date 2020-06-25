Needs a little tweaking - page 14

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Alexsandr San:

it's from levels using a utility, the utility is the same as the one I made for mt4

Fibonacci levels aren't exact........ they need sensitivity because reversals are so frequent
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Сергей Дыбленко:

does he make EAs or indicators too?

How accurate are the EAs?

expert advisors and indicators . and how does he do it, you will learn all the functions, how to prescribe

 
Alexsandr San:

the experts and indicators . but how does it do it, you'll learn all the functions, how are they prescribed?

i've watched a video on this program.......... but i don't understand it very well.

i downloaded the 9 days trial version from the off site! ........... it's not enough for me

where can i get a lifetime download? like a pirate version.............

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Сергей Дыбленко:

i watched a video of the software at........... i don't get it yet.

is this a trial version? i downloaded a 9 day trial on the web site! ........... that's not enough for me

where can i get a lifetime download? like a pirate version.............

you can renew for 9 days by deleting one file

at this address C:\Users\nameAppData\Roaming\fxgen\ - you delete this one (config6.ini) and you're back for 9 days and so on indefinitely

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Alexsandr San:

it will be possible to extend these 9 days - by deleting one file

Do you have to delete it all the time?

is this file in the root folder of the software?

 
I'll try the track tomorrow........ everything is in non-Russian........ it will be difficult
 
got it........

Thanks Sash!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

Do you only trade on gold?

oil or no currency?

and what about alparI?

they say Alpari is a scam..... they don't let you trade during news hours........ and all that

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Сергей Дыбленко:

Do you only trade on gold?

oil or no currency?

and what about alparI?

they say Alpari is a scam..... they don't let you trade during news hours........ and all that.

they seem to have a better connection to the terminal than others.

- i dont know, i have never had any problems with them, just once in my vein.

 

how long have you been on alpari?

i have been on lightforex for 2.5 years but i sit on a demo...........3 years or 4 i sat on binary...... the yield is 50/50

on the advice of an acquaintance, i switched to forex for study.......

I would not get into this system, but when the russian-ukrainian unrest started, many freelancers lost more than half of my clients from russia

i lost the rest of my clients last year when i went to the hospital with inguinal hernias........ from half a year i almost never sat at the computer. i used to sit down and stand up for 5 minutes - my stomach was hurting after the surgery.

even now i don't sit as i used to........... i used to work 15-17 hours at the computer when i was a web designer.

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