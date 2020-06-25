Needs a little tweaking - page 16

New comment
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
here's what i built on biller..........

Cool! Here's an even cooler program I found

Photo by

 
Alexsandr San:

cool! here's an even cooler program i found.


email me the link at............. asx28@ya.ru

 
Сергей Дыбленко:

email me the link at ............. asx28@ya.ru

you can send me the link too )
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

email me the link at............. asx28@ya.ru

I meant did you find it.

 

I don't understand much about this program yet...... one thing I do understand

this program needs a cool and win-win strategy, which it can use to make an EA!

 

wow....... I thought you found a cooler one)))

it might be cool, but it's not for woodpeckers like me!

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

wow....... I thought you found a cooler one)))

it may be cool, but it's not for woodpeckers like me!

i'm a woodpecker - i got rid of that nasty tooth under holiday anesthesia. life's on the move. (hope all will be well)

 

you already pulled it out?????????????????????????? congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I swallow a pill for my teeth as soon as I'm sick - DOLAREN is the name.

 

Here's another advisor I made while you were at the doctor's office...............

Files:
MACDis.mq4  259 kb
 
made for RSI and gave the file a name out of the blue
1...9101112131415161718
New comment