Needs a little tweaking - page 16
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here's what i built on biller..........
Cool! Here's an even cooler program I found
cool! here's an even cooler program i found.
email me the link at............. asx28@ya.ru
email me the link at ............. asx28@ya.ru
email me the link at............. asx28@ya.ru
I meant did you find it.
I don't understand much about this program yet...... one thing I do understand
this program needs a cool and win-win strategy, which it can use to make an EA!
wow....... I thought you found a cooler one)))
it might be cool, but it's not for woodpeckers like me!
wow....... I thought you found a cooler one)))
it may be cool, but it's not for woodpeckers like me!
i'm a woodpecker - i got rid of that nasty tooth under holiday anesthesia. life's on the move. (hope all will be well)
you already pulled it out?????????????????????????? congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I swallow a pill for my teeth as soon as I'm sick - DOLAREN is the name.
Here's another advisor I made while you were at the doctor's office...............