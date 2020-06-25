Needs a little tweaking - page 7
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Good luck! Not in an easy job. The function there is profit, set yourself a goal and reach it once a day. and don't get greedy, the market won't run away from you.
which one is it ? more info about this one from now on please !
at the very top
for example you have 100 units on your balance now. - You predicted everything, calculated everything and set yourself a goal to earn 10 units today.
here it should be like this -
there's 100 + 10 is your goal for today.
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If you are in demo now ? To test this function, set your balance to a smaller amount and your Expert Advisor will close and delete it.
you had 99999999 I made 10 000
Now when I run an EA I need to add 10 000 + the amount I need...for example 50?
Balance - Loss (subtract from the balance) - is that not to drain the entire depo?
And this is for what and how to use it?input string LotBuy = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.0910";
input string LotSell = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
you had 99999999 I made 10 000
Now when I run an EA I need to add 10 000 + the amount I need...for example 50?
Balance - Loss (subtract from the balance) - is that not to drain the entire depo?
I don't know what for and how to use it.input string LotBuy = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input string LotSell = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
Balance is the figures that you have at the moment in the balance.
your FXFlat will close at 12467 + 10 units when it reaches 12477 and the Expert Advisor will be deleted from the chart where it is located
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all the same, but it turns out to be negative
12467. - 10 units fall to 12457 and it will close all the positions the same way
in this menu you can specify the lot you want to work with, for example if you want to enter 0.01 then you can enter 0.1.
this only affects pending orders
ok.....understood...........
I'll try it on the demo and when I completely stabilize the profit, I can go for real!
Sash, is it possible to change it a bit? Your button ORDERLIMIT immediately opens BUYLIMIT
I need it to open BUY STOP at once
I wanted to redo it myself, but it didn't work... it started failing.
Here I am writing to you.
LIMIT REMOVE IT ALTOGETHER......... I ONLY NEED STOP ORDERS
and there, there's nothing to redo
------------ it's simple.
at the very bottom it says falsetto limits, the troue stops
REMOVE THE LIMIT ALTOGETHER......... I ONLY NEED STOP ORDERS
I will now finalise a separate button for stops and limits