Needs a little tweaking - page 13
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Is there a big difference between 4 and 5?
for me mt4 is not comfortable in mt5 everything is comfortable
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i remember how i learnt and this program probably helped me to understand how to write forex experts.
Search on the internet for this programForex Generator
............... "and set a goal in money" - can you be more specific about money?
I'll say it again.
this function will fix your profit. set yourself a goal with 10,000 rubles on your balance, earn 1,000 rubles a day.
20 working days, 20,000 rubles a month
and that's what you mean!!!!!!!!!!........
you need either intuition or at least 70% accuracy indicator
and that's what you mean!!!!!!!!!!........
you need either intuition or at least a 70% accurate indicator
I showed my indicators and kept trying to explain to everyone that you can make money with them
everyone but me, you were showing the inukes.
here's an example - set a target of 4,000 to earn yesterday - reached the target, closed everything and all the EAs were deleted
here's an example - set a target of 4,000 to earn yesterday - reached the target, closed everything and all the EAs were deleted
For me mt4 is not comfortable in mt5 everything is comfortable
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I remembered how I studied and most likely this program helped me to understand how to write EAs.
Search the internet for this programForex Generator
It makes expert advisors or indicators too?
How accurate are the output EAs?
Did you do it manually with the utility or did another advisor do it?
it's from levels using a utility, the utility is the same as the one I made for mt4
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only for mt5 it's a cooler utility