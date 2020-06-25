Needs a little tweaking - page 13

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Сергей Дыбленко:

Is there a big difference between 4 and 5?

for me mt4 is not comfortable in mt5 everything is comfortable

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i remember how i learnt and this program probably helped me to understand how to write forex experts.

Search on the internet for this programForex Generator

 
..............."and setting a money goal" - can you be more specific about money?
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
............... "and set a goal in money" - can you be more specific about money?

I'll say it again.

input string   t="------------- Balans Parameters -----"; //
input double   TargetProfit     = 999999.99;     // Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)

this function will fix your profit. set yourself a goal with 10,000 rubles on your balance, earn 1,000 rubles a day.

20 working days, 20,000 rubles a month

 

and that's what you mean!!!!!!!!!!........

you need either intuition or at least 70% accuracy indicator

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

and that's what you mean!!!!!!!!!!........

you need either intuition or at least a 70% accurate indicator

I showed my indicators and kept trying to explain to everyone that you can make money with them

Photo by

 
everyone but me you've been showing inukes
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
everyone but me, you were showing the inukes.

here's an example - set a target of 4,000 to earn yesterday - reached the target, closed everything and all the EAs were deleted

Snapshot3

 
Alexsandr San:

here's an example - set a target of 4,000 to earn yesterday - reached the target, closed everything and all the EAs were deleted


is this in manual mode by the utility or did another Expert Advisor do it all?
 
Alexsandr San:

For me mt4 is not comfortable in mt5 everything is comfortable

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I remembered how I studied and most likely this program helped me to understand how to write EAs.

Search the internet for this programForex Generator

It makes expert advisors or indicators too?

How accurate are the output EAs?

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
Did you do it manually with the utility or did another advisor do it?

it's from levels using a utility, the utility is the same as the one I made for mt4

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only for mt5 it's a cooler utility

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