Needs a little tweaking - page 17
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It's made under RSI, but I gave the file a name out of thin air.
I can tell you, now you want to share all your work, but everyone here is just like you and me. but trust me, everyone here has an opinion.
and everyone thinks they're smarter than everyone else. So, we can't prove anything to anyone, our mistakes, everyone wants to go their own way.
here's what i built on the builder..........
and here it is - the tester has just finished
- long, very long time in the tester
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just need to change the reverse
and here it is - the tester has just finished
- a very, very long test operation in the tester
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just need to change the reverse.
yes........... code comes out heavy for mt4..... i was testing for minutes so it would pass the test faster.
Sash, I initially wanted to post the Expert Advisor but then i changed my mind.....
You're right, there are a lot of smart guys out there and we are looking for grails for our own profit and profit!
did you get to grips with the builder?
I still have a lot to learn..... e.g. how to open the order in the direction I want and not the way it is set there..............
Sasha, give me your Skype!
did you get to grips with the builder?
I still have a lot to learn..... e.g. how to open the order in the direction I want and not the way it is set there..............
Sasha, give me your Skype!
I don't talk much to my folks via Skype - I'm not a big fan of video chatting
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I talk to Eve at the table with a good snack.
I rarely Skype with my family - I'm not a fan of chatting
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I talk to Eve at the table, with a good snack.
What's Eve?
what is eva?
well eve or willow - in short at the table live
well, the eve or the willow - in short, at the table in person
not quite clear ............ I get one thing - you're drinking again...........
I need a hangover - my heart's racing
I need a hangover - my heart's racing.
why did you have to get so drunk that your engine's acting up? -?????????
especially in this heat!!!!!!!
take it from me......... it's been 31 years since i drank any alcohol at all!!!!!!!!!!!!!