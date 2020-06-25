Needs a little tweaking - page 8
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REMOVE THE LIMIT ALTOGETHER......... I NEED STOP ORDERS ONLY
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16935847
Updated - UPDATE version "1.001"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16935847
Updated - HERE is version "1.001"
Thanks alexander!!!!!!!!! it's the Grail!!!
Thanks Alexander!!!!!!!!! this is the Grail!!!
There is an update https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16942707
added another option for pending orders and a separate button
-------------------------------------
how to use it read here chtrs://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19000
There is an update at https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16942707
added another option for pending orders and a separate button
-------------------------------------
read how to use it here chtrs://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19000
what is the TOP LIMIT button?
what is the TOP LIMIT button?
this is an added feature so that a person can adjust
- this is not a required function - you can just skip it (if you don't understand it, just skip it)
there is still one for trading - if you need it, just ask
What's the TOP LIMIT button?
It's just a little button and it says differently.
------------------ it does.
----
the button is small - but it would be like this
If you think I'm some kind of expert, even if I've wasted my life for three days, fuck it. (I don't owe ANYTHING to anyone) I will never help anyone again.
Feelings -
If you think I'm some kind of expert, even if I've wasted my life for three days, fuck it. (I don't owe ANYTHING to anyone) I will never help anyone again.
Feelings -
what did i do to offend you? i still don't understand that last part.
you could ask -(what is the TOP LIMIT button?)
or you could ask -(how to use)
------------------------------------------------------------- do you think there's a difference?
you could ask -(what is the TOP LIMIT button?)
or you could ask -(how to use)
------------------------------------------------------------- do you think there's a difference?
i didn't even care!!!!!!!!!!! ok..... i apologised and it's up to you to forgive or not !
Thanks again for the advisor!!!!!!!!!!
and sorry for wasting your time on me!!!!!!!!!!!