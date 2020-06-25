Needs a little tweaking - page 8

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[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
REMOVE THE LIMIT ALTOGETHER......... I NEED STOP ORDERS ONLY

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16935847

Updated - UPDATE version "1.001"

7777

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2020.06.17
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
 
Alexsandr San:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16935847

Updated - HERE is version "1.001"


Thanks alexander!!!!!!!!! it's the Grail!!!

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

Thanks Alexander!!!!!!!!! this is the Grail!!!

There is an update https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16942707

added another option for pending orders and a separate button

EURUSDM30

-------------------------------------

how to use it read here chtrs://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19000

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2020.06.17
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
 
Alexsandr San:

There is an update at https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page61#comment_16942707

added another option for pending orders and a separate button

-------------------------------------

read how to use it here chtrs://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19000

what is the TOP LIMIT button?

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

what is the TOP LIMIT button?

this is an added feature so that a person can adjust

- this is not a required function - you can just skip it (if you don't understand it, just skip it)

there is still one for trading - if you need it, just ask

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

What's the TOP LIMIT button?

It's just a little button and it says differently.

------------------ it does.

   ObjectCreate(0,"StopLimit",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,210);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);
   ObjectSetString(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_TEXT,"StopLimit");
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,MidnightBlue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,MidnightBlue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);


----

   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_STATE)!=0)
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"StopLimit",OBJPROP_STATE,0);
      OnStartStopLimit();
      PlaySound("Ok.wav");
     }

the button is small - but it would be like this

StopLimit
[Deleted]  

If you think I'm some kind of expert, even if I've wasted my life for three days, fuck it. (I don't owe ANYTHING to anyone) I will never help anyone again.

Feelings -

 
Alexsandr San:

If you think I'm some kind of expert, even if I've wasted my life for three days, fuck it. (I don't owe ANYTHING to anyone) I will never help anyone again.

Feelings -

What did I do to offend you? I still don't understand the last hint you made about me.
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
what did i do to offend you? i still don't understand that last part.

you could ask -(what is the TOP LIMIT button?)

or you could ask -(how to use)

------------------------------------------------------------- do you think there's a difference?

 
Alexsandr San:

you could ask -(what is the TOP LIMIT button?)

or you could ask -(how to use)

------------------------------------------------------------- do you think there's a difference?

i didn't even care!!!!!!!!!!! ok..... i apologised and it's up to you to forgive or not !

Thanks again for the advisor!!!!!!!!!!

and sorry for wasting your time on me!!!!!!!!!!!

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